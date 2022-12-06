90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Bilal is gaslighting Shaeeda about having a baby

Is Bilal gaslighting Shaeeda when it comes to having a baby? Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda Sween is adamant about starting a family soon, but her husband Bilal Hazziez wants to wait, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Bilal is gaslighting his wife.

It’s no secret that Shaeeda wants a baby with Bilal as soon as possible. She has brought up the topic in every episode of this season of Happily Ever After? but Bilal either changes the subject or reminds her why he wants to wait to start a family.

During Sunday’s episode, viewers watched as what was intended to be an enjoyable helicopter ride turned into yet another argument between Shaeeda and Bilal about adding kids to the mix.

Shaeeda felt as though Bilal was giving her everything except the one thing she wants the most, a child. That’s when Shaeeda gave Bilal an ultimatum: a baby or a divorce.

Shaeeda wanted a definitive timeline from Bilal, giving her an answer regarding when and if she could expect to start trying for a baby. However, Bilal danced around the question.

Following the episode, Happily Ever After? viewers tweeted their frustrations, accusing Bilal of gaslighting his wife.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers accuse Bilal Hazziez of gaslighting Shaeeda Sween

One of Bilal’s critics called him out for gaslighting Shaeeda when he “knew how badly she wanted to parent,” adding that Shaeeda could’ve married someone who was on the same page as her when it came to having a baby.

“Bilal is the websters [definition] of a gaslighter,” read another tweet from one of Bilal’s critics.

Pic credit: @Sarafina_2018/@chadofalltrades/@tiffatil/Twitter

Yet another one of Shaeeda’s supporters accused Bilal of gaslighting by turning the conversation around to make it about what he’s done for her, calling his behavior “indicative of emotional abuse.”

One viewer remarked that they want Shaeeda to leave Bilal, tweeting that he is “wasting the little time” she has left to get pregnant.

I want Shaaeda to leave Bilal. That man does not want a baby, and he is wasting the little time you may have left. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/HqAkdTlgs7 — DJ Beetroot (@NeauxSense) December 5, 2022

Shaeeda’s biological clock is ticking

Much of Shaeeda’s rush to get pregnant stems from a doctor’s appointment she and Bilal had earlier this season at which they received some discouraging news. Shaeeda’s gynecologist informed her that at age 37, she’s considered to be at advanced maternal age. In addition, her short menstrual cycles mean her chances of getting pregnant are decreased.

Shaeeda’s friend, Eutris, suggested that she should conveniently “forget” to take her birth control in order to get pregnant. But Shaeeda informed Eutris that Bilal was using male contraception, making it even more difficult for her to get her way when it comes to expanding their family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.