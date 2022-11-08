90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Bilal’s fart prank

Bilal’s fart prank did not sit well with Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Bilal pulled one of his now-famous pranks on Shaeeda.

Shaeeda ran a virtual yoga class with her students and invited Bilal to participate. While in the class and during a pose, he played a long fart sound on his phone that was audible to everyone.

He tried to blame it on one of the class participants, but he and Shaeeda were interviewed about the prank afterward.

Shaeeda said Bilal’s prank was inappropriate, but Bilal thought that it was a good one.

Happily Ever After? viewers thought Bilal’s prank was insensitive and spoke to his character in a negative way.

Bilal has never been popular with 90 Day Fiance fans, and many of them came out on social media to condemn his fart prank and blast him for not taking it well if it was done to him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Bilal Hazziez

On Twitter, a viewer shared a GIF of Bilal high-fiving Shaeeda and said, “Shaeeda should fart in Bilal’s next business meeting and see if he thinks that ‘prank; is as funny as his. He has so little respect for her and her business.”

Shaeeda should fart in Bilal’s next business meeting and see if he thinks that “prank” is as funny as his. He has so little respect for her and her business. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/t4Egn4dSno Sign up for our newsletter! November 7, 2022

Another 90 Day audience member remarked, “Imagine if she played fart noises when Bilal was trying to close a deal. He’d make her walk home, to Trinidad. He’s a patronizing POS; those are her CLIENTS, but surely it’s just the fragile woman’s lil hobby, right? F that misogynistic bish.”

Pic credit: @justiceivana/Twitter

Someone else spoke to Bilal, saying, “Bilal, I [eye emoji] u. [Red octagon emoji.] trying 2 dull Shaeeda’s shine.Ur always trying 2 block her blessings,u never encourage or root her on or act like u want her 2 win. If she would’ve pulled that fart prank on u or while ur in a meeting,u would’ve had a fit!”

Bilal,I 👁️ u.🛑 trying 2 dull Shaeeda's shine.Ur always trying 2 block her blessings,u never encourage or root her on or act like u want her 2 win.If she would've pulled that fart prank on u or while ur in a meeting,u would've had a fit!#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6UlWWDI9iN — Brandi (@Branflake427) November 7, 2022

Over on Instagram, a different 90 Day critic shared a picture of Shaeeda and said, “Feelin’ cute, might go to Bilal’s office & pretend fart in front of his colleagues.”

They made their point in the caption, saying, “Shaeeda needs to leave. That’s all.”

Bilal and Shaeeda have a wayward history with pranks

When Shaeeda first arrived in America Bilal pulled a prank on her by passing off his old dilapidated family home as his own after showing off his affluence when he was visiting Shaeeda.

He wanted to gauge whether she was in the relationship for the right reasons, and Shaeeda and viewers did not think it was a good prank.

Shaeeda has tried to prank Bilal as well, although. He has not taken her style of jokes in jest.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.