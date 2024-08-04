90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Big Ed Brown warns Loren Brovarnik: ‘Just keep your mouth shut’

Loren Brovarnik and Big Ed Brown are going at it in Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Part 1 of the Tell All, No Limits, already brought some major shockers, and from the looks of it, there are plenty more to come.

In a preview clip shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram, Loren and Big Ed exchange jabs backstage while getting their hair and makeup done.

“So, Ed, now that we’re in person, do I look like a bottom feeder?” Loren asks her castmate.

Loren was referring to a derogatory comment Big Ed made about her last year during an interview with ET’s Melicia Johnson.

During the interview, Big Ed reacted to Loren’s admission that she “loathes” him.

Big Ed Brown called Loren Brovarnik a ‘bottom feeder’ last year

“For her to say that and not know me, it put her in a lower class, like a bottom feeder online that goes and creates a fake account to tell you to go eff yourself,” Big Ed stated.

Back in the preview clip, Ed responds to Loren, “I’m really looking forward to your segment. I can’t wait for you to go. Looking forward to your perfect life.”

Ed’s comments trigger Loren, who fires back that she doesn’t have a “perfect” life but a husband who supports her.

Loren tells Ed that despite her and Alexei getting into fights, her husband would never talk to her the way Ed talks to others.

Big Ed tells Loren to ‘keep her mouth shut’

“Well then just keep your mouth shut about me online,” Ed fires back. “How about that?”

During a talk with 90 Day Fiance producers backstage, Loren reiterates that she doesn’t like Ed.

Loren recounted the interview she and Alexei did, in which she was asked whether there were any cast members from 90 Day Fiance who she didn’t like.

Admittedly, Loren named Big Ed off the bat. Loren continued to describe why she “loathes” her castmate.

Loren explains why she ‘loathes’ Big Ed

“He treats women like s**t,” Loren told producers.

Back in the makeup room, Loren accuses Ed of thinking he’s better than everyone else.

Loren goes off on Ed, chastising him for calling her a “bottom feeder” and pointing out that she never called him names or made fun of him.

Big Ed calmly defends his actions, telling Loren that she clapped at him, so he clapped back.

Once again, Big Ed warns Loren to “keep her mouth shut” and tells her she has “no right” to comment about somebody she doesn’t know.

At this point, Jasmine Pineda chimes in, telling Loren that on the ride to the Tell All studio, Ed told everyone that Loren looks down on everyone else, claims she has a perfect marriage, and makes her husband Alexei “miserable.”

Clearly, there’s more to this conversation, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see what comes of Big Ed and Loren’s verbal scuffle.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.