90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Julia Trubkina hangs out with Angela Deem, has message for the haters

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina uploaded a picture with controversial costar Angela Deem and let viewers know that she doesn’t care what they think.

Julia has seemingly bonded with Georgia native Angela during her time in America with her husband, Brandon Gibbs.

She took to Instagram to show off their friendship.

Julia wore a tight, tan dress as she held up a peace sign and wrapped her other arm around Angela. Angela wore a blue maxi dress that showed off her new figure as she wrapped her arm around Julia.

The two posed on the hood of a car in a Denny’s parking lot.

Julia implied in the caption that she knew she would get backlash from hanging out with Angela, but she didn’t care while referring to Angela as her “90dayFiance mommy.”

“as everyone has already understood, I do not depend on the opinions of others, I always have my own opinion. I adore her @deemangela ,90dayFiance mommy,” she captioned the post.

Julia also teased that the two were cooking up something together.

“something interesting will come soon [winky face emoji],” she added, also assuring fans that it didn’t have anything to do with having a baby.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance stars have some interesting responses

In addition to fans and haters alike, Julia and Angela’s fellow 90 Day Fiance stars chimed in on the two’s friendship in the post’s comments section.

Anny Francisco and her husband Robert Springs seem to be on board with the friendship.

Anny simply commented, “Queens,” along with three red heart emojis.

Robert jokingly requested, “come pick me up.”

Jovi Dufren, who starred on both 90 Day Fiance Season 8 and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with Julia and Brandon, inquired about the “something interesting” that Julia teased was “coming soon.”

Jovi asked, “Giving her an egg to have a baby??”

While Julia said she was not having a baby, it may still be possible that Julia could be helping out with Angela’s fertility journey. It’s still interesting that Jovi even asked that on such a public forum.

Angela responded gleefully to the post as well with a series of emojis.

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Why Angela has become a controversial figure

Julia isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance star to receive backlash after hanging out with Angela.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco also was slammed for inviting Angela Deem to join her on an Instagram live video.

During this most recent appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers think Angela’s tirades towards her husband Michael have gone from amusing to abusive.

A petition initiated two years ago was reignited to try to get Angela off of the show.

However, it doesn’t seem like Angela is going anywhere, and viewers’ protestations haven’t deterred her from exhibiting her bold personality. If anything, she has only gotten bolder over time as sneak peeks have teased that Angela flashes the cameraman during the Tell All finale special.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c on TLC.