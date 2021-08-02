Jovi Dufren is in hot water with fans after his trip to the strip club. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is not about to get a reprieve from trolls’ anger after refusing to leave a Miami strip club when his wife, Yara Zaya, asked him to.

Jovi angers 90 Day Fiance viewers

Viewers of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff watched in horror as Jovi thoughtlessly blew a kiss to a half-naked woman on the stage in front of Yara. Naturally, he was smacked senseless but still decided to sit a minute longer for the conclusion of the dance sequence.

90 Day Fiance fans took to Twitter to express their outrage with one tweet summing up most viewers’ feelings, reading, “Every season there is someone who is the worst of the worst & I think can’t be topped & then this season they give us Jovi.”

Another avid viewer wrote, “Jovi has got to be the most oblivious man I have ever seen.” That may be the understatement of the century.

Yara is fed up with Jovi

It was an uncomfortable scene to watch Yara begging in the parking lot of the Gentleman’s club to leave as she cried, saying, “Please, Jovi, Please, Jovi, Please can we go?”

Jovi found it difficult to take any of the blame and really just seems to not understand that being a father and husband means his lifestyle will have to change. Yara had never spoken truer words when she asked the 90 Day Fiance star, “What the hell you even thinking?”

Not one spectator of the TLC show was impressed with how Jovi seemingly forgot his wedding vows the moment alcohol touched his lips.

Another Twitter fanatic wrote, “Catching up on #90DayFiance and see Jovi blow a kiss to a stripper with Yara right next to him. Dude, you are either dumb as hell or just flat out hate your wife.”

TLC fans were disgusted by the husband and father of one’s behavior. Yara even had to do damage control on her own Instagram. Today she shared an Instagram story that showed how good of a dad Jovi was to baby Mylah.

Yara thinks Jovi is a good dad

As the drama played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Yara took to Instagram to show how much her husband loves his daughter and how much she loves him back. She wrote, “Jovi love Mylah more than life” and “best daddy” in all caps.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? viewers have their popcorn all ready for next week’s drama as the preview showed Yara telling Gwen that her son didn’t return to the hotel, saying, “He didn’t sleep here.”

Yara is then seen spilling the beans on their disastrous outing. Surely, leaving Yara in the lurch will only cause him to receive more hate from TLC viewers.

