90 Day Fiance: Hamza urges viewers not to make ‘assumptions’ about marital issues with Memphis

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith have been dancing around on social media about what is actually going on between them.

This has led to much speculation from fans about the state of their marriage, custody of their daughter, who is to blame for their drama, and what the future holds.

Hamza, who is 26-years-old and from Tunisia, recently added to the deepening mystery of the situation by urging 90 Day viewers not to make “assumptions” about his marital issues with his estranged wife.

There is one leading theory as to why there is so much murkiness about what’s been happening between Memphis and Hamza. Many followers of the couple believe that they are under an NDA because they may be appearing on the next season of Happily Ever After?.

When viewers last left off with the couple, they were happy and reunited in America with an apparent successful spousal visa at the Before the 90 Days Tell All. They revealed that they had welcomed their daughter a short time before taping.

Hamza Moknii gave a message to 90 Day Fiance fans talking about his marriage

Hamza used his Instagram stories to issue a statement about the growing speculation among 90 Day Fiance viewers regarding the state of his marriage to Memphis.

Hamza wrote, “For all of you who don’t know the whole story. Please do not make any assumptions until you know all the facts.”

He continued, “Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am not allowed to discuss anything on social media.”

Hamza left 90 Day fans with this message, “Soon you will all know everything. My respect to all.”

Memphis Smith has been on a social media blocking spree

Memphis has taken the approach to block anyone on her social media who says a bad word against her. Conversely, she often thanks her supportive followers for their praise.

Memphis received backlash for her behavior and actions on Before the 90 Days and it appears to have overwhelmed her.

Before Memphis went on her blocking spree, she would often get into arguments with critics in the comments of her posts and sometimes her mother Deborah would also get involved.

