Memphis Smith claps back at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who dissed her

It appears as though Memphis Smith was trolling for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days rhetoric against herself because she just responded to a critic who bashed her in a post from two weeks ago.

The post that Memphis clapped back to attacked her character as it related to her behavior towards Hamza. The post claimed that she was “mentally abusive to Hamza.”

In her response, Memphis relayed that things aren’t always as they seem and she was taking these allegations seriously enough to defend herself.

Memphis Smith reacted to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic’s claims against her

Two weeks ago, a 90 Day fan page made a post dissing Memphis’ behavior towards Hamza and Memphis responded to it today.

The post apparently rose to the level of meriting a defense, according to Memphis.

The caption of the post that offended Memphis read, “I’m sorry but she’s mentally abusive to Hamza. Now I get it, they went to the embassy and stuff but the reason why HE LIED was because he’s afraid of her blowing up. That’s a toxic relationship if you ask me…”

The fan page continued, “And yes he’s immature as hell. He’s doesn’t want to settle down I’m pretty sure that’s obvious…he’s gotta stand up for himself or she’s gonna keep on going gaslighting and controlling him.”

Memphis’ retort remarked, “I usually don’t get on posts like this but this one has very serious accusations that I take extremely serious. I urge you to be very careful with your words. The very thing you think is reality will and can bite you in the butt. Believe me I am living it.”

Memphis Smith has had erratic social media behavior recently

Memphis recently shared a slew of cryptic posts against narcissists leading 90 Day onlookers to wonder if she was throwing shade at Hamza.

In a separate erratic Instagram story rant, she called the 90 Day network “the devil’s work” and condemned her portrayal on the show.

Memphis’ mother Deborah, who Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to, has also spoken out on her daughter’s behalf. She even went so far as to call Hamza abusive.

Before the 90 Days viewers should keep watching to find out what else happens on screen and what drama will unfold at the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.