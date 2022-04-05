90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis thanks people for their support following the Tell All

Memphis says thanks to her supporters. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith got quite the backlash this season as viewers watched her relationship with Hamza Moknii play out on the show. However, it seems the tides have turned, at least for now, following the Tell All.

Memphis took to social media to thank people for their support after she and Hamza appeared at the Tell All, looking very much like a happy couple.

People were pleasantly surprised to see Hamza in person after he tearfully bid goodbye to Memphis in the season finale. After the couple tied the knot, Memphis had to return to the U.S without her new husband, but now the newlyweds have reunited.

When Part 2 of the Tell All airs, we’ll get an update on the couple’s new life in the U.S, but Memphis is thankful for the recent show of support.

Memphis Smith expresses gratitude for fans’ support

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been getting love and support after the Tell All. Memphis shared a message on Instagram and thanked her followers for the comments.

“I want to personally thank everyone for the sweet messages from the Tell All and especially the people who have been rooting for me from the beginning,”

Memphis noted that she got a lot of kind messages but wasn’t feeling well enough to respond.

“I will try to look at them soon! But thank you in advance,” she added.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis and Hamza got an outpouring of support after they showed up at the Tell All looking better than ever. Memphis switched up her hair and rocked a short blunt bob while showing off lots of skin in an off-the-shoulder black dress.

Hamza matched his wife in a white shirt, black pants, and a black vest.

Memphis says she’s preserving her peace

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has spoken out several times about the negative comments she’s been receiving.

However, in a new message, Memphis made it known that she feels sorry for those who judge her based on the show, and she’s learning to preserve her peace.

Throughout the season, she got a slew of criticism about her relationship, but she tied the knot with Hamza nonetheless, and now it seems they are still together.

Either way, Memphis is focusing on the positive, and she has a message for the critics.

“Just remember people who make judgments of people who they see on TV and have no personal exposure to them have more issues than even God himself can help,” wrote Memphis.

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

She added, “I am preserving my peace for those who matter.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.