90 Day Fiance: Hamza reminds people that their hurtful words are causing him more pain

Hamza recently shared that hurtful words are causing him pain and asked people to be mindful of that. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Hamza Moknii has recently taken to his Instagram Story to share some insights about his feelings behind recent scrutiny.

Hamza asks the public to be mindful of their words.

Hamza says that people’s words are causing him pain

Hamza recently shared on his Instagram some insight into how he has been feeling after seeing so many comments of people judging him and his situation.

Hamza wanted people to understand that they should not be judging him without knowing the whole story.

Hamza said, “To all of the people who are judging me without knowing my current situation. I think it is important to know that we all struggle with things in life.”

“You never know what someone is going through. Words are very powerful. Positive words can make a difference for people who need encouragement.”

“Hurtful words only cause more pain to those who are already hurting.”

Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Hamza has received a lot of backlash from fans about the entire situation between himself and Memphis, and because he and Memphis had not entirely given details about their situation, fans were only left to draw their conclusions and offer feedback, even if it wasn’t always pleasant.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Hamza taking time to share his thoughts about the negative feedback he has been receiving, in hopes that viewers understand how much he is hurting, is a big step for him.

Despite Hamza being a public figure, he still is human and will have human emotions.

Hamza is striving for better but is still enduring a lot of pain associated with the separation from Memphis and his daughter

Hamza has endured quite a bit after separating from Memphis and their daughter.

Although Hamza has been trying to remain cheerful during this time, he is also still enduring a lot of pain while navigating his way through living in the United States without any guidance from Memphis.

Hamza has openly admitted that he misses his baby girl; however, fans have not thought he was being truthful about truly missing her, as they did not understand why he would leave and move to a different state after being in the US for such a little time, especially if he wanted to have that father-daughter bond.

Despite only having been in the US for a while, Hamza is seemingly trying to make the best out of his situation, and only time will tell how his life progresses.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.