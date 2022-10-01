90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii admits he misses his family ‘so much’

Hamza Moknii opened up about his feeling about his distant family. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Hamza Moknii has been in the middle of custody drama with his estranged wife, Memphis Smith. He is also far away from his friends and family from back in his home country of Tunisia.

During Season 5 of the hit 90 Day spinoff, viewers got to learn about Hamza’s close relationship with his mom and sister, who he lived with. Both women were skeptical of his relationship with Memphis but gave them their love and support at the time.

Now that Hamza is in America without his wife and daughter and living in a different state than them, fans are curious to know how he feels about not having his family by his side.

In the comments of one of Hamza’s posts, a curious follower asked, “Don’t you miss your family?”

To which Hamza replied, “I miss my family so much.”

Hamza has been facing a lot of drama with Memphis since arriving in America and having their daughter.

Hamza Moknii has not been able to see his daughter with Memphis Smith

In early September, Hamza let his fans on Instagram know that he was going to be able to see his daughter “very soon.”

It looks like that that may not have happened yet, however, because Hamza, who keeps fans up to date on his personal life, has not shared anything else about it.

His hopeful admission about potentially seeing his daughter came on the heels of Memphis threatening critics who said she lost custody of her children. Memphis has a total of three children with three different men, including Hamza.

Hamza’s sister Rawia claimed that Memphis was defying a judge’s orders and not letting Hamza see his daughter in any capacity. Memphis did not acknowledge that claim.

Memphis and Hamza moved quickly on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

When Before the 90 Days viewers met Memphis, she explained that she was in love with Hamza despite not being able to speak each other’s languages and relying heavily on the phrase “sexy time.”

Memphis talked about how she wanted Hamza to be the father of her two children at the time and revealed her quick timeline when she went to meet Hamza for the first time in person in Tunisia.

Memphis said that she would spend the first week getting to know Hamza and his family in person, the second week marrying him, and the third week honeymooning.

To Memphis, Hamza, and viewers’ surprise, Memphis found out she was pregnant on their honeymoon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.