90 Day Fiance fans think Miona and Jibri Bell have split — Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance fans have noticed some strange behavior between Miona and Jibri Bell, and now rumors are swirling that the couple has split.

The pair, who were once joined at the hip, haven’t posted photos of each other on social media in quite some time.

Another telling sign that there’s trouble in paradise is that Miona has deleted several recent photos of her and Jibri from her Instagram page, and he has seemingly done the same.

However, that’s not all.

Jibri is currently on vacation in Thailand and has been posting videos online, but Miona is not with him.

The 23-year-old is still in Palm Springs while her husband enjoys a solo trip — adding to the rumors that their marriage is over.

Miona Bell deleted several photos of Jibri Bell from her Instagram page

Miona caused a stir online when her Instagram followers noticed several photos that once featured her and Jibri have now been deleted from her page.

The most obvious is the couple’s wedding photo, which was pinned at the top of both Miona and Jibri’s pages, has now been removed.

Monsters and Critics also featured the couple’s cute puppy party in July, and the images showed them clad in matching denim outfits. That photo was also deleted from Miona’s Instagram, along with several others that featured her husband.

There are still some older images of the page, but you’ll have to scroll as far back as June 2022.

People have noticed that Miona deleted the snaps, and they’ve been asked about that in the comments.

“Where’s Jibri? Looks like you deleted all his pics? 😢!” said one commenter.

“Mimi, I’m sorry to ask but are you and Jibri still together??” questioned someone else.

Another Instagram user said, “@mionabell beautiful!!! Are you & @jibribell still together??? I hope so, I love y’all together.”

Miona’s wedding ring has also been a point of contention because sometimes she wears it, and sometimes she doesn’t.

She posted a recent video in a Halloween getup, and she wasn’t wearing her ring, but in a snap from four days ago, the sparkler was on her finger.

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell enjoys trip to Thailand without Miona

Miona hasn’t responded to any of the questions about her husband, but Jibri responded to a comment on a recent post.

The budding rapper posted a video from Thailand and wrote, “3:00 AM in Thailand and I can’t sleep.”

“I hope you guys are doing well…” he continued, “I know there’s a lot going on this week and I hope you can find some time to unwind and dive within.”

After he posted the snap, people started to enquire about Miona’s absence.

“Jibe are u and your wife still together I pray u both are 🙌🙌❤️,” asked an Instagram user.

“Yes. ❤️,” Jibre responded.

Miona and Jibri also had a shared YouTube page, which has seemingly been removed, and Jibri now has a solo YouTube featuring his trip to Thailand.

Do you think there’s trouble in paradise between Miona and Jibri? Sound off in the comments.

