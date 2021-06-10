90 Day Fiance fans think Andrei and Charlie are ‘star crossed lovers’

90 Day Fiance fans think they are meant to be friends. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans see through Andrei and Charlie’s hard exterior and inability to get along and think that they are actually meant to be close.

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayharvestusd, put together a mash-up of all the scenes Andrei and Charlie have been in together over the years and made it seem like an epic love story.

90 Day Fiance fans loved the video and many felt like the pair has been resisting their mutual love for each other.

Andrei and Charlie have very similar abrasive and testosterone-driven personalities, and fans think that all the fighting between them is because they are so much like one another.

One 90 Day Fiance fan made a video of Charlie and Andrei’s love story

The video made by the 90 Day Fiance fan account got almost 1200 likes and 100 comments. It featured all the scenes Andrei and Charlie have been in together and highlighted their good and bad times.

The video was titled “Andrei and Charlie Star-Crossed Lovers,” and the caption for it was, “Still a better love story than Mike and Natalie.”

The video of them fighting and making up over the years garnered a lot of fan appreciation, and many said that they think Charlie and Andrei are meant to be together based on the way they act.

One person brought up Elizabeth’s mom’s recent homophobic Instagram post and said, “Girl!! I have been saying out the gate that Charlie loves Andrei!! After seeing his mom‘s post, it all makes sense now… Be free, Charlie, be free.”

Fans reacted to the video of Charlie and Andrei’s love story. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Charlie and Andrei will have more screen time together on Happily Ever After? this season

Charlie and Andrei’s most recent interaction was on the yacht Chuck chartered, and they seemed to get along fine until the fight between Elizabeth and her sister Becky broke out. Charlie interjected that Andrei is taking advantage of their dad.

Before that, they had a verbal altercation at the house they were working on together to eventually flip.

Chuck’s intention for bringing the family on the boat was to propose that they all go to a family reunion in Maryland and ride up there in an RV altogether. That setup could definitely cause more drama between Andrei, Charlie, and the rest of the family, but viewers will have to keep watching to see what happens.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.