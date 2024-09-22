90 Day Fiance fans slam Thais Ramone for getting a nose job

Thais Ramone is the latest 90 Day Fiance star to undergo a cosmetic enhancement.

The Brazilian native had a procedure on her nose, and her critics think she’s headed down a slippery slope with cosmetic work.

Thais took to Instagram ahead of the weekend to explain that she was on her way to a clinic to have fibroids removed from the tip of her nose.

“I’m going to do something in my nose, and I want to show you guys everything,” Thais said in her Reel as she filmed from her Uber.

Thais told her followers that the procedure isn’t “like a plastic surgery,” but instead an outpatient procedure.

Thais said she has fibrosis on the tip of her nose, which “really” bothers her. She said she can feel the fibroids, and they’re “growing,” so she wants them removed.

Thais Ramone visits clinic for a procedure to make her nose ‘look better’

“And it’s probably gonna make my nose look better,” Thais added.

In the caption of her Instagram Reel, Thais wrote, “Wish me luck 🙌 💖 Lot of fibrosis 🥶.”

The comments section of Thais’ Reel was filled with negative feedback from her critics, who think she’s headed down the path of having unnecessary cosmetic procedures performed.

Critics bash Thais for ‘searching for excuses’ to have plastic surgery

“Plastic surgery is a slippery slope,” wrote @tiff_luvs_panama.

Another Instagram user brought up one of Thais’s 90 Day Fiance castmates, Loren Brovarnik, who recently underwent a Mommy Makeover and scar revision surgery.

“First Loren, now you,” they commented.

One critic told Thais to “Just say you getting a nose job to make it thinner 😂”

Another commenter accused Thais of “searching for excuses” to have plastic surgery.

“Look, she’s going for a nose job,” added @brooklynsalsadoc. “That’s what happens with a little game- even with the already exquisitely beautiful ones. Amazing the pressure to change how we look.”

Thais’s nasal condition explained

So, what is nasal fibrosis?

According to the National Toxicology Program, it presents as “an increase in the amount of fibrous connective tissue that either replaces or expands normal structures.”

Fibrous papules are harmless and don’t require treatment, but patients like Thais may opt to have them removed for cosmetic purposes.

Thais shares post-procedure photos

Thais also received feedback in her Instagram Stories, and she explained more about the procedure she had.

One of Thais’s Instagram followers asked, “What didn’t you like about your nose? I think it was perfect.”

Thais shared a side profile pic and explained that the tip of her nose was getting bigger, and her doctor told her she had “a lot” of fibrosis.

After the procedure and removing all the fibrosis, Thais said her nose gained “a little definition.”

In another photo, Thais shared her post-procedure selfie. She wore bandages on her face and said she was feeling good and was “excited” following the procedure, aside from getting two black eyes.

Thais’s other cosmetic procedures and surgeries

This isn’t the first cosmetic procedure Thais has undergone. In fact, she’s had actual plastic surgery in the past.

The 28-year-old mom of one opted for breast augmentation after giving birth to he daughter, Aleesi.

As Thais told her followers, she got 290 cc implants. “Small like I wanted,” she told her fans.

Thais has also had less invasive procedures performed, including a Venus freeze radiofrequency treatment to remove her “belly roll.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.