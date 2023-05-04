90 Day Fiance fans can’t get over how amazing Ella Johnson looks amid major weight loss

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Ella Johnson is looking better than ever.

Ella looks a lot different nowadays compared to the last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw her on-screen.

The 29-year-old Idaho native recently shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram feed, updating her followers on what she’s been up to lately.

“Been so crazy busy with stuff haven’t posted too much,” Ella began her caption on the post.

“Just wanted to say thank you for all the love and support you all are great!!!! Here are some pictures for ya been working hard here at the ranch fulltime,” she continued, adding the hashtags #livingmybestlife #livelifetothefullest #familyandtraditions #spreadlove #smilemore, and #bealight.

The first photo depicted Ella lying down in a black-and-white photo as she smiled for a selfie. A swipe right gave her followers a head-to-toe look at her trimmer physique.

Ella donned a red t-shirt, jeans, and purple socks in the full-length mirror selfie. She secured her hair in a ponytail and wore glasses, placing one hand on her hip as the other hand held her phone to capture the shot.

The rest of the images in Ella’s carousel showed her alongside family members and friends at her family’s ranch.

Ella’s second slide in her IG post showed off a better look at her trim new physique. Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

Although Ella limited the comments on her post, she received plenty of compliments from her 30,200 followers.

One such comment came from a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jen Boecher, who wrote, “I love you, Ella!!!!”

In response, Ella commented, “your so sweet hun thanks been so wonderful to get to know you more ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ella’s fans gushed over her weight loss. Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

Plenty more of Ella’s admirers commented on how great she looks, and she showed her appreciation in another comment.

“You all are so kind thank you 😊 [spread] the love guys we can be a light ✨️ 💜💚💙,” Ella wrote.

What is the status of Ella’s relationship with her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days love interest, Johnny Chao?

During her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 debut, viewers watched Ella’s international love story play out. Ella met and fell in love with a man from Jinan, China, named Johnny Chao.

Although Johnny intended to leave behind his parents, his son Stoney, and his job in China to relocate to the U.S. to be with Ella, the coronavirus pandemic put things on hold.

Once travel restrictions were lifted, Johnny was scheduled to fly to Idaho, but his anxiety got the better of him — Johnny feared that he would contract a new strain of the virus and fall ill, rendering him unable to care for Ella, so he canceled the trip.

Ella and Johnny planned to meet instead in Dubai, quarantine together for two weeks, then travel to the U.S. But, once again, Johnny got cold feet and postponed the trip.

Ella later revealed to Johnny that she had cheated on him. She admitted that she was lonely and needed attention, so during a moment of loneliness, she called up a friend, and they ended up having sex.

It appeared that Ella eventually grew tired of waiting on Johnny. In 2022, she announced that she and Johnny had split for good.

In a video on Instagram, Ella announced to her followers, “So I’ve finally been given the go-ahead to give you an update on Johnny and I, and it really does break my heart whether you believe it or not, but um, we’re not together currently.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.