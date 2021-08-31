90 Day Fiance fans are ‘disturbed’ by Jenny and Sumit’s romance

Jenny and Sumit of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have a unique romance, but fans of the show find it “disturbing.” Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have a unique love story that fans of the show are calling “disturbing.”

With a 30 year age gap, over 8,000 miles between their native countries, Sumit catfishing Jenny, major cultural differences, and friction from family members, their relationship seemed doomed from the start.

Every time Jenny and Sumit want to get married, another obstacle seems to pop up, between Sumit’s prior arranged marriage and his parents, who are adamantly against him marrying a much older woman.

Sumit’s mother even threatened suicide if her son marries Jenny and Sumit faces being shunned by his community if he ties the knot with Jenny because of their cultural beliefs.

90 Day Fiance fans are ‘disturbed’ by Jenny and Sumit’s relationship

In a recent clip from The Other Way on 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram page, Jenny and Sumit talked about their “amazing” sex and it had fans of the show feeling nauseated.

“Making love was passionate. Now she can totally dominating like kind of thing. That’s what I like,” Sumit revealed to the cameras.

Sign up for our newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans who watched the clip spoke out and weren’t shy about voicing their opinions on Jenny and Sumit’s “disturbing” relationship.

“This is so disturbing. He doesn’t appear to be too happy,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan about the clip.

Still, other fans of the show simply commented with a series of nauseated or vomiting emojis.

One fan of the show commented, “The last thing I want on my mind is Jenni having Sex 🤢🤮”

“Sick old lady,” commented another fan of The Other Way.

Jenny and Sumit come under fire again

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jenny and Sumit came under fire for something other than their less-than-ordinary relationship lately when they mocked the chair-throwing scene in Season 3’s first episode.

Jenny was upset with Sumit for dragging her along and not committing to marry her, leaving her no choice but to leave the country again. In a fit of anger, Jenny stood up after cursing out Sumit and tossed a chair at their door.

90 Day Fiance fans commented on Jenny and Sumit’s romance. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Many of their followers, however, thought their recreated scene was in poor taste and mocked domestic violence.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have urged Jenny to “come home” to the U.S., citing Sumit’s reluctance to tie the knot. Sumit recently admitted that the thought of getting married to Jenny puts “fear in his heart.”

Now that a new season is underway, fans of The Other Way can watch and discover if Jenny and Sumit will have what it takes to overcome yet another obstacle in their challenging relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.