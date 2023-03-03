90 Day Fiance exclusive: Next project is a ‘couples therapy’ retreat

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has a new project in the works, and Monsters and Critics can confirm it’s a “couples therapy” show with all your favorite problematic couples from past seasons.

A source close to the project confirmed filming happened in January when couples were spotted at the Isla Bella Beach Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys.

Guest complaints of F-bomb-laden tirades and closed amenities to accommodate production tipped off the media that some kind of project was in the works.

Production was housed in 15 units in one of the resort wings, and the pools and bar were closed during production, but a few photos were released to the public because of trip advisor complaints of limitations and loud fights on the beach at 10 o’clock at night.

The confirmed couples in therapy are Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

The resort may be familiar to fans as it has been the destination for reality TV productions such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and, more recently, Married at First Sight.

The latest 90 Day Fiance show is a ‘Marriage Boot Camp-inspired’ project

The newest 90 Day Fiance project is a Marriage Boot Camp type of production where couples come to get therapy and work on their differences in the sun and sand of a resort and spa atmosphere.

Liz and Big Ed posted photos and videos from the retreat at the end of January, professing their love and need for R & R.

Families staying at the resort weren’t inspired by the couples filming there and having to be shuffled around to accommodate production staff. The general manager at the Isla Bella Beach Resort apologized for the inconvenience on TripAdvisor after a guest filmed an F-Bomb-laden tirade on the beach in front of their room late one night.

“Thank you for choosing to stay with us. We are deeply sorry that your stay was anything but the best. We have addressed your concerns with our team and the production crew that departs later this week. We are confident that we can re-earn your trust on a return visit and showcase the world class resort atmosphere that we are known for,” wrote Justin Nels, General Manager at Isla Bella Beach Resort.

One 90 Day Fiance couple is confirmed done and split for good

While Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were back to posting smiling photos of themselves on Instagram last month, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown had a major meltdown, and it was confirmed that their relationship wouldn’t be repaired with a retreat.

Within days of returning from filming at the end of January, Molly’s daughter, Olivia, filed a police report alleging Kelly assaulted her last November at the LiviRae shop. The timing of the police report is interesting, given the timing of the show’s filming.

Kelly has repeatedly denied the “choke-slam” assault detailed in the police report. Kelly has stated that their relationship was plagued by cheating on Molly’s part and issues with her daughter, including a racist email she sent to Kelly, which he posted on Instagram a month ago, shortly after coming back from the retreat. He retired from his job with the NYPD to move to Georgia to be closer to Molly and claims he took his relationship with her seriously, not just for TV.

Given what we already know about the show, it sounds on par with the drama-infused 90 Day Fiance spin-offs we’ve all grown to love. There is no word yet of when the show will air on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c and streams on Discovery+.