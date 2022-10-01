90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens shows off quirky pink and purple outfit matching her hair

Erika Owens shows off her unique and quirky style. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

Erika Owens became known to 90 Day Fiance fans as a bold personality who wasn’t afraid to express her individual style.

Starring in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Erika was once in a relationship with Stephanie Matto. The two became the first LGBTQ+ couple in the franchise’s history.

Erika and Stephanie appeared to be complete opposites on multiple things including their openness about their sexuality, their lifestyles, and their plans for the future.

While Stephanie appeared to be a bit more reserved and hesitant to open up when the two first met, Erika immediately showcased her larger-than-life personality.

Their differences became too much very early into their relationship, and they decided to go their separate ways.

Since then, Erika has been living her best life finding love again, starting her own business, and continuing to embrace her unique sense of fashion.

Erika Owens shows off her quirky style

While out at a street market in her home country of Australia, Erika recently showed off her fun fashion sense.

She wore a pink and black polka-dotted dress with purple platform shoes. The color scheme matched perfectly with her hair, which she has dyed the same colors.

Viewers may recall that during her time on the show, Erika’s hair was half purple and half pink. While she’s kept the colors the same, she switched things up a bit with just her bangs now being purple while the rest of her hair is pink.

Erika captioned her post with a shoutout to the street market she attended and the customers who purchased items from her. She wrote, “My first time at Gilles was such a delight! I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of seeing your faces light up when you see my work and I’m so happy to be finally meeting customers face to face 🌈💖”

Since leaving 90 Day Fiance, Erika has started her own business called Glitter Bugging where she creates jewelry and accessories with a fun twist.

Erika Owens has found love again

Since her split from Stephanie, Erika has moved on to a new relationship with her boyfriend, Chris. She debuted her new love on Instagram in 2020 and the two are still going strong.

Erika has moved in with Chris and the couple celebrated their second anniversary this summer. She has not been shy about expressing her love for him and how happy she is in her relationship.

The two recently adopted a dog together and have been creating new memories as their relationship continues to blossom.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.