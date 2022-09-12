90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens gets whimsical in pink mini skirt during try on haul

Erika Owens shows off her style during a try-on haul. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram.com

Erika Owens is known for her colorful hairstyles and rainbow-inspired ensembles, and the 90 Day Fiance star recently shared several of her whimsical outfits on social media.

She posted a video of a try-on haul where she showed people how she styled her My Little Pony leggings.

The Australian native donned a pink mini skirt for one of her looks and in another, she went with a shimmery knee-length number.

A lot has changed for Erika since we last saw her on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with her then-girlfriend Stephanie Matto. She now has a boyfriend and has branched out from her photography work.

She has levied her reality TV fame into a successful brand, Glitter Buggin, thanks to her growing social media following.

After viewers fell in love with her unique style, Erika got the idea to make and sell wearable handmade art to so far include unique earrings and hair accessories.

She has also been making money from online ventures and recently partnered with the company Snag Tights to showcase their latest collection.

Erika Owens rocks a pink mini skirt and matching boots

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star showed off her style in different outfits as she rocked the colorful tights.

In a video posted on Instagram, Erika donned one cute ensemble after another– all matching her two-toned pink and purple hair.

One outfit that caught our attention was a light pink mini skirt paired with matching pink boots, a white top, and a metallic pink jacket.

In another clip, she showed off her arm tattoos in a short-sleeved pink t-shirt, white boots, and a pleated midi skirt. The TLC star completed the ensemble with a heart-shaped handbag.

Erika Owens needs help with a date night outfit

Erika shared a few more outfits in the video including one of her in a pink cardigan and purple midi skirt.

However, the most colorful ensemble in the bunch was a rainbow-colored pleated skirt, paired with a purple cardigan, My Little Pony tights, and green platform sandals.

After showing off the looks, Erika asked her followers for help in choosing one outfit for a night out with her boyfriend of two years.

“I’ve never felt more whimsical and CUTE 😻💖🌈 my brand new My Little Pony @snagtights fit like an absolute dream and I had so much fun putting together all of these adorable outfits to match! 😍” wrote the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

“Let me know in the comments which one should I wear for date night this week?! I can’t decide!! 😂😂” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.