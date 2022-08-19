90 Day Fiance: Emily hints at TLC to continue her story with Kobe on another spinoff

90 Day Fiance Emily Bieberly hints at new spin off show for her family. Pic credit: @90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has high hopes regarding a spinoff show for her and Kobe Blaise’s beautiful family.

Emily and Kobe met in China two years ago and quickly became inseparable. Shortly after meeting, the two became pregnant with their son, Koban.

Emily had to travel back to the states and raise Koban alone for seventeen months until Kobe was able to come to the US to raise him with her.

The two had their ups and downs, but are now married, on the same page with one another, and are living happily.

Emily recently opened her Instagram stories to a Q and A session with her.

One fan asked Emily about her diet regimen but also asked if she and Kobe planned on having a spinoff show with TLC.

The fan said, “I hope your story is continued on TLC! We love your family. Are you following a diet plan?”

Emily responded in a manner that hinted at the possibility of TLC doing a spinoff.

Emily said, “We hope so too @TLC.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

The two have kept 90 Day Fiance viewers entertained throughout the season, and now fans are wanting to see more of them in a spinoff show.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise have come a tremendous way in their relationship

The two have not always been on the same page in their relationship throughout their 90 Day Fiance journey.

Emily and Kobe have at times been at one another’s necks for little disputes, such as Emily bossing Kobe around and telling him what to do and how to shovel, to Kobe telling Emily that she shouldn’t have been breastfeeding Koban for so long.

The two had gone back and forth about living with Emily’s parents, and in some of the more recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance, the two had an immense dispute over telling Emily’s parents that she was pregnant with their second child.

Nonetheless, the two somehow were able to overcome their differences and make it through their wedding, and are now raising two beautiful children.

Emily Bieberly hasn’t officially said a spinoff will be occurring

Despite Emily being hopeful and hinting at the chance of having a spinoff show for her and her family, unfortunately, she has not gone on record and officially said it will be coming true.

The possibility exists that 90 Day fans may see Emily and her family in a spinoff series, but only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.