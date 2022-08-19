90 Day Fiance: Emily explains why she has no regrets about keeping second pregnancy a secret

Emily explains why she doesn’t regret keeping her second pregnancy with her daughter a secret. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has set the record straight on why she has no regrets regarding keeping her second pregnancy a secret from her family.

Emily chose to keep the pregnancy a secret until after she and Kobe were married.

When asked recently if Emily regretted not telling her family about the pregnancy, she explained that she had no regrets.

Emily explained that she felt bad considering she had put her family on a reality TV show.

She shared that because she and Kobe already had one child, and the wedding was so close to the time that she found out she was pregnant, Emily felt it was not the right time to open up about her pregnancy.

Emily spilled that she wanted her parents to enjoy their wedding and not have to stress about because they had been helping Emily and Kobe so much to get their life on track.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise broke the only rule her parents had

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Emily reflected on her decision and how it really made her feel.

Emily knew that she had broken the one rule her parents asked her not to break, which was tough for Emily to come to terms with.

During this season on 90 Day Fiance, Emily and her husband Kobe Blaise had to live with Emily’s parents until they could get on their feet and become financially independent.

The one rule that Emily’s father, David had for her was that she was not to get pregnant while the two were still living with them. However, things did not go as planned, and Emily became pregnant with her daughter Scarlet.

Having a second child brought Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise closer together

During this season of 90 Day Fiance, Emily and Kobe had to navigate parenting regarding Koban, considering Kobe was not present during the first seventeen months of his life.

Emily and Kobe had major differences in how they wanted to parent Koban, which caused rifts in their relationship.

Shockingly, having a second child brought the two closer together, Emily shared with ET.

The interviewer asked how life has been for the two since bringing their second child, Scarlet, into the mix, and Emily responded that she thought that it brought the two closer together.

Emily went on to explain that because Kobe was not around for the birth of Koban, having the ability to be in the delivery room, see the whole birthing process, and bonding with Scarlet from day one brought them closer together. It made their relationship stronger, despite having two little ones to care for.

Emily and Kobe seem to be on a great path in their relationship, and hopefully, they will continue to become stronger.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.