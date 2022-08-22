90 Day Fiance: Emily denies claim she drank alcohol while pregnant

Emily Bieberly denies claims that she drank alcohol while pregnant with her daughter. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly is denying all allegations of her having alcoholic beverages while she was pregnant with her second child.

During this season of 90 Day Fiance, Emily was captured the night before her and Kobe’s wedding day with what looked like a bottle of beer in her hand.

Emily did note on the show that it was a non-alcoholic beverage, and she made sure to have that specific beverage to throw her family off from the fact that she was pregnant.

However, there have been allegations that Emily truly was drinking real alcohol, and Emily has tried to set the record straight.

In a confessional Emily did, she admitted that she was drinking non-alcoholic alcohol.

She went on to say that the morning of her and Kobe Blaise’s wedding, she felt entirely sick to her stomach.

Critics still do not believe that Emily Bieberly was sober the night before her wedding

Although Emily went on record to describe her situation to the public, informing all that she was not drinking alcohol while she was pregnant, there are still many people who do not believe her and believe that she is trying to cover herself because she would receive a lot of negative feedback if she were drinking.

One critic commented on the Instagram post that they believed Emily looked tipsy during her wedding confessionals.

The critic said, “She looked tipsy to me on wedding night in those confessionals….ion care what she say.”

Another critic commented on the post and touched on the scene where Emily poured and passed champagne around the limo, and questioned if Emily and the cast were all drinking apple cider if Emily alleged that she was not drinking.

The critic asked, “You poured champagne in the limo and passed the bottle over…. We saw… or was the whole wedding party drinking apple cider? [curious face emoji].”

Emily clapped back at that commenter and questioned if the critic saw her drink the champagne in the limo.

Emily said, “@twin_0828 did you see me drink it in the limo?… did you see my mom sitting right next to me? Lol had to fake it honey.”

Emily Bieberly received some support from fans

Although the majority of the commenters on the video were naysayers not in support of what Emily was saying, Emily did have one supporter on her side.

The fan commented on the video in support of Emily, questioning what the big deal was; even if Emily did sip champagne, some expecting women consume small amounts of wine throughout their pregnancy.

The fan said, “I only saw her take a drink when they did their [champagne toast emoji]. What’s the deal here? Many women (probably the ones complaining too) drink a glass of wine or two while pregnant. [shoulder shrugging emoji].”

The fact remains, that only Emily Bieberly knows the truth behind what occurred while she was pregnant with her second child, and it is up to fans to believe her truth or not.

