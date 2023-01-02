90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast trolled for ‘hideous’ NYE outfit

Elizabeth Potthast gets hate for her outfit. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast is being trolled online after donning an interesting outfit to ring in the new year.

The 90 Day Fiance star was feeling confident in her miniskirt and fur jacket paired with stockings and open-toed shoes.

However, after she posted the photos online, her followers quickly took to the comment section to call out the “hideous” attire.

While one critic used that very word, it wasn’t the only thing said about Elizabeth’s outfit.

“Good lawd! Girl that outfit is hideous. It looks like you’re a part of a circus or ready for Halloween. 🤷🏼‍♀️,” said the commenter.

“Who let you out the house in that outfit?!?” asked someone else.

“That outfit?? Lol!! Never ever wear stockings with open toe shoes!! Too much going on!!” one critic added.

Elizabeth Potthast trolled over her NYE outfit

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the holiday photos on New Year’s Eve, and so far, the comment section is littered with criticisms about her outfit.

People were just not feeling the black and white houndstooth miniskirt paired with Gucci stockings, strappy heels, and a black fur jacket.

“May 2023 be your best year yet! Happy New Year. We love you! 🖤🎆🥂⁣#2023 #thecastravets #success #happiness #nye,” she captioned the Instagram post.

While Elizabeth was sending out love for the new year, her followers were sending out hate by trolling the mom of two —who by the way, looked great after giving birth only weeks ago, as noted by one critic.

“… U look great for just having a baby but that outfit has a mind of its own n you can do so much better,” said the commenter.

“Nope I can’t with the outfit,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori Beauty

Elizabeth’s outfit may not have been a hit with Instagram followers, but at least her hair still looked great, potentially thanks to Elizabeth’s affiliation with Viori Beauty.

In a recent video, she raved about the improved condition of her hair after using the brand’s shampoo and conditioner.

“I recently found the best shampoo & conditioner bars by Viori and let me tell you I’m OBSESSED. My hair has been so silky shiny and smooth,” she captioned the post.

The Viori products are handmade in the US and are 100% vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, plastic-free, and cruelty-free.

“The bars are made of rice water from rice that is grown in Longsheng. I love that my hair doesn’t feel hard and stripped after washing too!” she added.

Part 2 of the four-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.