90 Day Fiance: Domestic violence charges against Yve Arellano dropped, case dismissed

90 Day fiance alum Yve Arellano has had her domestic violence case dismissed without prejudice in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

The charges against her came after her estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, called the police and claimed that, throughout the relationship, he “endured emotional and physical abuse” from Yve.

Yve denied the abuse and stated that her estranged husband was not only cheating on her with multiple women but planned to stay in the country by making false allegations of abuse to obtain a U-Visa.

The visa is meant to protect victims of domestic abuse and other crimes from deportation.

Mohamed called the police and told them he was physically and emotionally abused. However, he said he didn’t call the police when the alleged abuse happened because he was afraid of the authorities, given his immigration status.

Yve also accused Mohamed of abuse. She pled not guilty at a hearing before the case was dismissed without prejudice on February 9 at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s marriage blew up before the 90 Day Fiance Tell All last year

Yve and Mohamed appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and ended their filming on a happy note with their wedding ceremony. But by the time the Tell All happened in August, their marriage was over.

Yve came to the Tell All with text messages claiming Mohamed was having inappropriate conversations with multiple women and had plotted to leave her after obtaining a green card.

One text message allegedly sent between him and an anonymous woman read, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

An alleged altercation over his phone reportedly led to the charges of domestic assault. Mohamed gave the police secretly recorded audio allegedly showing Yve yelling at him to help around the house.

Yve’s agent, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, said in August 2022 that her immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez was stepping in to file charges against Mohamed, claiming he was committing immigration fraud.

“Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he spoke to have been plotting these allegations since June [2022] as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”

To date, no known legal filing has been made against Mohamed.

Kathleen Martinez predicted the domestic violence case would be thrown out of court last August in a TikTok video that has since been deleted. You can hear a duet of it on The Sarah Fraser Show profile below.

Where is 90 Day Fiance alum Mohamed Abdelhamed now?

Mohamed has remained quiet on social media, with the occasional nature of his posts on Instagram fueling rumors of his deportation.

However, no legal documentation has been found to evidence his departure from the country, and his last post on Instagram showed him still residing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as of eight weeks ago.

The controversial star posted an Instagram Reel of himself getting a haircut from a barber in Albuquerque on January 5.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.