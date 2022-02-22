90 Day Fiance: Did Stephanie Matto get paid 100k to fly to France to ‘fart on a guy?’

Stephanie Matto told her fans she was paid $100,000 to fly to France to “fart on a guy.” Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto claimed that she flew to France to “fart on a guy” and was paid $100,000 for her services.

Stephanie’s flatulence has caught a lot of attention recently since she began selling her farts in jars last year.

So, given that her latest Instagram post was related to farts wasn’t shocking, but the opening clip of her video was.

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto says a guy paid her $100,000 to fly to France to fart on him

“I was paid $100,000 to fly to France and fart on a guy!” Stephanie’s video read, and it was one that she shared from TikTok. Throughout the video, Stephanie recorded her surroundings while a voice-over spoke.

The voice-over on the video continued, “Just kidding! I have retired from fart sales and want to live a normal life!”

“Now I’m dating a cute French guy with a nice wiener,” the voice-over said as Stephanie panned her camera to the dog she was walking.

Stephanie’s video continued, “He even took me to the Louvre and told me that if this TikTok gets 1 million views, he will propose at the Eiffel tower! He has a whole trip planned for me! Do you think he is the real deal?”

“By the way. The Mona Lisa is overrated,” Stephanie concluded her video.

Stephanie’s ‘fart in a jar’ career

Stephanie had to retire from selling her farts in a jar – which at one point sold for $1,000 a piece – after a medical emergency. To produce more gas, Stephanie overdid it and landed herself in the emergency room with gas pains so horrible she thought she was having a heart attack.

Now that the 31-year-old “fartrepeneur” is no longer selling her gas for cash, she’s opted to sell fart jar candles. Stephanie drew the line, however, at selling her poop in a jar.

Another celebrity, Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG fame, began selling her feces in jars to paying customers. When Stephanie started receiving DMs asking if she would do the same, she replied, “That’s too far. Sorry. Even for me.”

These days, Stephanie has been sharing more details about her new relationship with her French boyfriend, who helped her break her celibacy streak. Stephanie has yet to reveal her boyfriend’s identity, but she has shared plenty about him.

Stephanie recently bragged about her French mystery beau planning a romantic getaway to Paris. From the looks of her Instagram lately, Stephanie and her new man are living their best lives while they travel the world.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.