90 Day Fiance: Devan Clegg shares nostalgic video and expresses love for her ‘two boys’

Deavan Clegg shared a nostalgic post with 90 Day Fiance fans about her “two boys.” Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has been going through several life-changing situations recently, the top of which being her son Taeyang’s blood cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Despite the recent turmoil, Deavan took a step back and made a nostalgic Instagram post highlighting her “two boys,” Taeyang and her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Deavan is pregnant with her third child and her first with Topher but has put her main focus on Taeyang’s recovery and raising awareness of childhood cancer. She has established a strong social media front while dealing with sad circumstances.

3-year-old Taeyang has at least a two-year road to recovery and is currently residing at the hospital while receiving treatment. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the costs associated with Taeyang’s cancer.

Deavan Clegg gets nostalgic about her ‘two boys’

Deavan used her Instagram to share a sweet video of Taeyang and Topher sharing a special moment bowling together.

The caption explained how much that moment meant to Deavan amid the current difficult circumstances Taeyang has been going through.

She wrote, “Very blessed (heart emoji). These two boys have saved my life and welcomed so much love.”

Deavan continued, “Video taken in January of 2021. Still can’t believe how fast time changes. Two wonderful years with @hyu.nw and 3 beautiful years with Taeyang. And many more to come.”

Deavan’s Instagram has been focusing on sharing Taeyang’s bravery and what he has been going through with having cancer.

Before the heart-wrenching situation arose, Deavan was busy sharing family photos and resting in the joy of announcing her pregnancy.

Deavan Clegg is divorced from Jihoon Lee

Deavan appeared in Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way with her now-ex-husband Jihoon Lee. She announced in late May 2022 that she and Jihoon were officially divorced.

Deavan also made many other claims against Jihoon, including that he had not spoken to Taeyang in almost two years. She also said Jihoon has not reached out since Taeyang’s leukemia diagnosis either.

Jihoon has stayed quiet on social media and has not defended himself against any of Deavan’s accusations in quite some time.

Deavan and Jihoon had major trouble communicating in their marriage, and Jihoon ran into difficulties supporting Deavan, Taeyang, and Deavan’s daughter Drascilla while in Korea.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.