90 Day Fiance: Dempsey accuses Statler of ‘bullying’ and trying to ‘ruin’ her life

Dempsey Wilkinson is firing back after her ex, Statler Riley, called her out.

The former 90 Day Fiance couple has been exchanging jabs on social media in recent weeks.

Off camera, Statler has been outspoken about her and Dempsey’s relationship status, but Dempsey has remained quiet. That is, until now.

After Statler’s most recent post—claiming that Dempsey still has her childhood teddy bears and other belongings, owes her thousands of dollars for their van, and is dating another American girl in an attempt to remain on 90 Day Fiance—Dempsey came out of her shell and fired back.

Shabooty on Instagram captured screenshots of Dempsey’s response, which she posted in her Instagram Stories.

In her post, Dempsey admitted that she’s “not normally one to get involved tit for tat in online melodrama but enough is enough.”

Dempsey responds to Statler’s recent update

Dempsey shared a screenshot of a text between herself and Statler, in which she told Statler she’d return her things back when she’s back in Nottingham.

Dempsey claims she’s not holding Statler’s teddies “hostage” and has simply been busy between traveling and working.

In another slide, Dempsey admitted that her peace and mental health are more valuable to her than having to prove herself to anyone.

Dempsey went on record claiming that Statler has bullied her online, spread lies about her, and defamed her character in an attempt to “ruin” her life.

Dempsey also accused Statler of making insensitive comments about her family.

Dempsey calls out Statler’s ‘disgusting’ behavior

“Bringing my family into things, spreading lies about my culture, being damn right racist towards them and people I love is utterly disgusting,” Dempsey wrote.

Dempsey warned her followers not to only listen to Statler’s version of events, adding that there are two sides to every coin.

“So think next time you decide to jump on a bandwagon you know nothing about. Social media bullying kills,” she continued.

In the end, Dempsey ended her rant on a peaceful note, adding, “Regardless of everything that has been said I wish her the best and I hope she will leave me alone going forward.”

Statler and Dempsey are discovering how incompatible they really are

On-screen, Dempsey and Statler’s rocky relationship continues to play out in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

While touring the European countryside in their converted van, the ladies have done nothing but argue it seems.

Statler is feeling the pressure of being the sole breadwinner in the relationship, while Dempsey wants to enjoy a carefree lifestyle and throw caution to the wind.

Their polar opposite views on life have caused their incessant fighting, and now it’s clear to 90 Day Fiance viewers why their relationship ended up on the fritz.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.