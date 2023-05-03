90 Day Fiance: Debbie Aguero says she’s going to focus on ‘helping others’ following split from Oussama

It looks like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero’s happily ever after is over.

Debbie and her Moroccan love interest, Oussama, shocked 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers this season.

The pair didn’t have much in common other than their shared love of art and poetry. And with a 43-year age gap between them, their relationship gave many viewers the creeps.

Debbie gave up her life in America to move to Morocco to live out the rest of her years with Oussama.

However, she was dumbfounded when Oussama flip-flopped on her and announced that he wanted to move to the U.S., get his green card, and sell his art and poetry there.

Debbie immediately packed her bags and told Oussama that he was “scum of the earth.” Although viewers didn’t see Debbie officially end things with Oussama during the last episode, a new spoiler clip reveals Debbie telling Oussama to “talk to the hand” after she’s heard enough of his lies.

Debbie Aguero hints at split from Oussama as she tells her fans she’s ready to focus on ‘helping others’

Although Debbie isn’t supposed to reveal anything about the status of her relationship on social media, it appears that she may have let the cat out of the bag.

In true eccentric Debbie fashion, the 67-year-old Georgia native took to Instagram to share a selfie in honor of the 2023 Met Gala.

Debbie superimposed her image onto the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and added text which read, “Met Gala for all.”

Debbie looked beautiful in a vintage kimono she found at a thrift store and wore her long hair in voluminous curls as she snapped her photo.

“Our Met Gala for all the unknown talented artists out there waiting for their chance to shine like a star,” Debbie wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of the post, Debbie replied to a fan who paid her some compliments.

“Looking extra lovely today beautiful lady!” wrote Debbie’s admirer. “Your style of dress is quite elegant & you honey, are the cats pajamas! Never let anyone cast shadow on your sunshine.”

Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

In response, Debbie wrote, “thank you Deb, it’s been a surrealistic adventure for sure.”

She added, “I think my focus now will be helping others.”

Are 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Debbie and Oussama over for good?

Debbie didn’t elaborate on how she intends to help others, and although she didn’t explicitly say that things are over between herself and Oussama, it looks that way.

Be sure to tune in Sunday for an all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way titled Never Say I Regret, Always Say I Learned to find out how Oussama deals with Debbie leaving him high and dry and to see if Debbie puts an end to their relationship or gives Oussama another chance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.