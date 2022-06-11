90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg wants to go ‘back in time’ gearing up for a ‘difficult journey’ with son Taeyang

Deavan Clegg admits wanting to go back in time amid her son Taeyang’s diagnosis. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg has recently shared her feelings about the journey ahead with her son Taeyang.

Deavan has admitted that she wishes she could go back in time.

Deavan gets vulnerable and shares how much she wishes she could go back in time

As many fans know, Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang Lee was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

The diagnosis has taken a toll on Deavan.

She has opened up to her fan base to let everyone know how she was feeling about the upcoming journey.

Deavan posted a throwback video of Taeyang on Instagram and captioned it, “I want to go back in time…when things were simple. I’ve been looking at old videos wishing I could go back. I know this will be a difficult journey… but I look forward to when Taeyang recovers. Leukemia is no joke. Thank you, everyone, for your support.”

Deavan has received an outpouring of support from fans

Many fans have shown Deavan nothing but love and empathy after revealing Taeyang’s diagnosis, and fans continue to share with Deavan their experiences and offer advice.

One fan commented on Deavans post, “Deavan, we send you all much love and support. We know he will kick this thing’s butt; he’s a warrior. Please, even when you feel down, remember he’s fighting for you and vice versa (red heart emoji).”

Another fan also left an encouraging message on Deavan’s post, saying, “Stay Strong and Intentional on this journey through Leukemia. Know that Taeyang will have the care with his team of doctors and nurses who will always have his best when they make any decisions… Momma, be sure to rest when he rests (which isn’t always easy but try) and get some nourishment and your fluids.”

The fan continued, “It’s easy to get distracted by everything, but he’s always looking at you for the answers… Power is in the prayers, so you have to know that you two are cared for and loved by so many people.”

Deavan’s support base is so strong that she has been able to raise an abundant amount of money from fans to help fund Taeyang’s medical costs. She recently posted that the Go Fund Me for Taeyang has almost reached its goal of $20,000 and that she is so grateful for the support of her fans.

Deavan has remained hopeful during this challenging time in her life, and the outpouring of support from fans has made all of the difference.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.