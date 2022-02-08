90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg explains past social media absence, plus talks upcoming documentary

Deavan Clegg is back on social media. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is more active on social media again after a well-needed hiatus. She admitted to being in a bad place several months ago so she took some time away to heal and focus on her mental health.

The timeline seems to coincide with the time when Deavan was most likely still grieving the loss of what would have been her third child–although she didn’t share the news with the public until later.

The baby would have been the first child together for Deavan and her boyfriend Topher Park. The TLC alum already has two children, the youngest of which she shares with estranged husband Jihoon Lee.

These days Deavan appears to be doing much better and she’s become very active on Instagram once again.

Deavan Clegg explains her previous social media absence

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has been answering questions from her Instagram followers and people were curious about her absence from the social media platform.

“Where ya been? We missed ya,” queried one commenter.

“I was kind of in a bad spot [six] months ago,” explained Deavan. “I took time for myself to heal and mentally recharge. So much has happened.”

One of the things that we know has happened was Deavan’s miscarriage.

Monsters & Critics published the story back in June of 2021 after Deavan’s publicist announced that she and Topher lost their baby at nine weeks along.

However, the TLC alum is doing much better now and shared that she’s “Happy and ready to get back on track.”

Deavan Clegg plans to release documentary in the summer

While talking to her Instagram followers, Deavan also opened up about the long-awaited documentary that she’s been teasing for quite some time.

Deavan’s final season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way feels unfinished because neither she nor Jihoon Lee appeared at the Tell All to share their side of the breakup drama and everything that happened since then.

However, Deavan plans to share her side by releasing a documentary about what has been going on in her life.

Last year Deavan told her followers, “We do have a documentary coming…for the fans who want to know everything that’s happened…It’s going to shed light on everything you guys have seen…with court, just everything.”

That was several months but Deavan says the documentary is almost complete and will be released soon.

“The documentary is still coming out. We didn’t expect it to take this long,” confessed Deavan. “We decided to continue filming since so much has happened. We’ve been filming for 14 months.”

“We are excited to finally wrap up production and move on to final editing. Summer is our target for release,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.