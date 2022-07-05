90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg enjoys day out with Taeyang, says ‘chemo is hitting him hard’

Deavan’s son Taeyang is feeling the effects of chemotherapy as he continues treatment for leukemia. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg updated her fans on her son Taeyang’s condition amid his cancer journey and chemotherapy treatments, telling them it is “hitting him hard.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, 3-year-old Taeyang was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2022. Taeyang’s type of cancer, known as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is found more commonly among children.

Most patients diagnosed with Taeyang’s type of cancer go into remission, although some may relapse and need further treatment. However, the cancer is likely to be cured in those who achieve five years or more of remission.

Deavan Clegg enjoys day out with Taeyang for Fourth of July

Part of Taeyang’s treatment has been chemotherapy, which can have many debilitating side effects. On Tuesday, Deavan shared an update on Instagram regarding Taeyang’s cancer journey and his Fourth of July plans.

Deavan captioned her Reel, “Happy 4th of July from our little man. He’s been trapped in the house all month. He finally got the okay from doctors to go out and have a little fun. We had an amazing time!”

Next, the former TLC star showed her gratitude for everyone who has supported Taeyang and reported that chemo has caused the toddler to lose his hair.

“Thank you everyone whose been supporting Taeyang the past month,” she continued. “Sadly chemo is hitting him hard and his hair has finally fallen out. But he loves his new look. Thank you everyone who has donated to the gofundme. We are only $2,000 away from reaching our half way goal. Link is in my bio to donate.”

Set to the song Happy by Yojo Summer, Deavan’s Reel showed Taeyang spending time with her boyfriend/future baby daddy, Topher Park, as they participated in some Fourth of July celebrations.

The sweet toddler posed for some pics in his Independence Day gear, sporting a patriotic American flag t-shirt, and looked to be having a blast playing with a water toy near a baby pool.

Friends and family support Deavan and Taeyang

As Deavan mentioned in her caption, her mom Elicia Clegg, set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Taeyang’s treatment. Taeyang’s GoFundMe goal is set to $50,000, with $23,139 raised so far.

Elicia has also been updating Deavan’s fans via the GoFundMe account and recently shared some good news about Taeyang’s condition, stating that he would no longer require steroids and that his hemoglobin levels had improved.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.