90 Day Fiance: David Toborowsky’s microblading results can be seen in recent photo

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite David Toborowsky recently posted about a microblading procedure he had done on his eyebrows, and the results of it can be seen in a recent photo.

David’s eyebrows, which 90 Day viewers are used to seeing most recently on David & Annie: After the 90 Days, appear to be naturally lighter and not very pronounced.

David had hair transplanting surgery in 2020 so he is no stranger to cosmetic procedures and may have gotten the eyebrow enhancement to add to his physical characteristics.

While David has not debuted his new brows on his own Instagram, he stepped out with Annie and his new eyebrows were captured in a photo on her page.

David Toborowsky’s microbladed eyebrows could be seen in a recent photo

90 Day fans recently saw that David underwent a microblading procedure in Beverly Hills, which was shared in a funny video on Instagram through the clinic’s page.

The video entailed the technician dancing with an outfit change to a Snoop Dogg song while David sat with his eyes closed in the procedure chair and bobbed his head to the music before opening his eyes to lip-sync a part.

During the video, 90 Day fans never got to see the outcome but they can view the results through a picture on Annie’s Instagram.

Annie posted a photo with David before going out where David’s eyebrows appear to be much more vivid and sleek-looking.

While Annie didn’t mention the procedure at all, David’s different look was apparent.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have hit roadblocks on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

The premise of David and Annie’s storyline on After the 90 Days revolves around the pair trying to bring Annie’s teenage relatives Amber and Jordan back with them from Thailand to America to study.

They had to first get permission from Annie’s Aut Lom which proved to be difficult, and once they did get the green light, Jordan had a fit about not wanting to go.

David and Annie managed to get Jordan on board but a new wave in the coronavirus pandemic surged in Thailand, shutting down the embassy. After waiting a while, Amber and Jordan had their visa interview in Bangkok only to be immediately turned down.

David and Annie’s immigration lawyer snagged them an interview in Chang Mai which she felt would give them better chances. Annie explained that people from Bangkok allegedly look down on people from the country like Annie and her family so they might have a better shot in rural Chang Mai.

After the 90 Days viewers will have to keep watching to find out if the foursome will have better luck getting the kids to America by interviewing in Chang Mai.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.