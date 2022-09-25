90 Day Fiance: Darcey and Stacey Silva show off their ‘birthday glam’

Stacey Silva stuns in soft glam makeup to celebrate her birthday. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva recently celebrated their birthday, and the glamorous twins got all dressed up to mark the occasion.

So far, the 90 Day Fiance stars haven’t shown any photos of what they did to celebrate the special day but knowing the Silva twins, they likely partied it up in fine style.

Meanwhile, the sisters both took to social media to give us a little glimpse of their birthday glam. Darcey showed off her sleek hairstyle while Stacey posted a video of her stunning makeup.

They also got a lot of love from their social media followers and a few TLC stars as well.

The women have been very busy over the past few weeks as they recently hosted a collaborative launch for their brand House of Eleven.

They kicked off the event in Miami and stayed there for a bit of fun and relaxation. The twins have a special love for Miami and have voiced their desire to live there, but we’ll have to wait and see if that dream will become a reality.

Darcey Silva goes glam for her birthday

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on Instagram and reminded her followers about her special day. We didn’t see the birthday outfit as Darcey only showed her top half in the photo, but we noticed her stunning necklace.

She had her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle with voluminous curls. She also showed off dramatic lashes with white eyeliner, bold brows, and glossy lips.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“Birthday glam! Love you all,” Darcey captioned her post.

She got tons of love from her Instagram followers and from some familiar TLC personalities who sent birthday greetings.

Darcey’s sister Stacey sent some love to her twin and wrote, “Happy Birthday love you Darc!”

Anny Francisco added, “Happy birthday queen 👸.”

The Family Chantel star, Chantel Everett reiterated the sentiment with “Happy Birthday gorgeous queen!😍.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey also got well wishes from her brother-in-law, Florian Sukaj.

“Birthday my sister-in-law wish you the best in life ❤️🥰🙏,” he wrote.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva stuns in soft makeup

Stacey Silva also took to social media in celebration of her birthday with her hair parted to the side in long bouncy waves.

Stacey opted for a soft glam look with long lashes, dark eyeshadow, and pink lips. She wore a silver necklace with her name on the pendant and we saw the top part of her outfit — a colorful off-the-shoulder ensemble with a plunging neckline.

“So grateful!!! Happy Birthday to me and my twin 🥳🎂❤️👯‍♀️ @darceysilva #darceyandstacey #birthday #happybirthday,” Stacey captioned the post.

She got some birthday love as well with 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zara writing, “Happy birthday beautiful 🎊.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Chantel Everett posted another message for the twins and wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous queens!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.