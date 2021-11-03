90 Day Fiance critics discuss which cast members have tried to understand their partner’s culture the best

90 Day fiance viewers discussed which cast members could be seen as the most culturally aware of their partner because of their efforts to understand them better. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance cast members who fall in love with people from another culture are tasked with trying to understand their partner’s customs and idiosyncrasies to make their relationship work better.

There have been some who tried to assimilate to their partner’s culture or who have done their best to be patient with the differences in opinions and traditions that tend to come up.

On Reddit, a thread was made to discuss the cast members who critics think have made the best efforts to understand their partner’s culture.

The 90 Day viewers in the discussion were trying to decide who in the franchise made the strongest attempts at making their partners feel more comfortable by researching and respecting their partner’s different perspectives.

90 Day Fiance viewers discussed which stars have tried to be more culturally aware of their partners

A Reddit thread was started with the subject, “Who is the most culturally competent 90 day character?”

The originator explained their views. They said offered two suggestions, “David [Toborowsky] – Love him or hate him, he attempts to speak Thai and was accepting of the dowry requirements for traditional Isaan marriage – and despite living in America seems to making good on those debts, at least.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

And the other candidate, “Avery [Mills] – Despite her young age, she seems to have researched both her new religion and the particular customs of her Syrian husband and shows them a refreshing level of respect. She is the anti-Nicole/Rabegguh/Laura.”

Other 90 Day critics weighed in and many agreed that David and Avery were a good choice.

One person also added Kyle Huckabee from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance because he, “also lived in Thailand with her and tried to learn more about her culture as well.”

Someone else seconded the Kyle choice and added, “I did like that Kyle found Noon a nice temple for them to get married in too.”

Redditor agreed and added to the thread. Pic credit: @u/charsuipossum/Reddit

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is a popular 90 Day Fiance franchise spinoff

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently airing its third season and details the lives of Americans who go abroad to live with their partners.

The cultural differences, language barriers, and lifestyle obstacles are very much apparent and give viewers a unique perspective into the hardships of international love that is different from the OG show 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.