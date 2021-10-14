90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber questions Geoffrey Paschel’s verdict, asks if jury ‘missed’ something

Corey Rathgeber questioned whether the jury “missed” something in Geoffrey Paschel’s domestic violence trial. Pic credit: TLC

After Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty on charges of kidnapping and assault against a former fiance, Corey Rathgeber questioned whether the jury might have “missed something.”

Geoffrey was accused and found guilty of a bloody attack on his former fiancee, Kristen Wilson-Chapman, and is facing the possibility of spending decades behind bars.

The verdict shocked 90 Day Fiance fans, who were horrified after hearing Kristen recount the violent, fateful evening of June 9, 2019.

After hearing the jury’s verdict, another star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Corey Rathgeber from The Other Way, spoke out on the matter.

Corey took to his Instagram Stories to share a mugshot of Geoffrey along with two messages for his followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Corey Rathgeber questions Geoffrey Paschel’s verdict

“I truly do hope they got everything right,” Corey told his fans after Geoffrey was found guilty on all charges. “Because if so he deserves every bit of the sentencing IMO”

Along with a second screenshot of Geoffrey’s mugshot, Corey continued his views in the next slide of his Instagram Stories.

“90 Day Geoffrey guilty on all counts. 8 – 30 years,” Corey wrote. “Apparently he could have accepted an early deal that involved no jail time and basically no other issues.”

“If he was so confident to go to trial is there something we are missing?” Corey asked his followers.

Corey asked if there is “something we are missing” about Geoffrey Paschel’s trial. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

It’s not clear whether Corey was insinuating that Geoffrey was innocent, that the jury made the wrong verdict, or if he was just genuinely asking if there is some missing information about the case.

Geoffrey Paschel turns down plea deal

Geoffrey reportedly turned down a plea deal last year that would have freed him of any jail time in exchange for having the convictions on his record.

According to Starcasm, Geoffrey was interviewed by Domenick Nati in May 2020 and he talked about his plea deal offer.

“I have everything that I need to exonerate me,” Geoffrey said. “This is all just a ploy. This is all just an agenda to try to make me lose custody of my child.”

“I know the truth. I know what happened. I was there. And I’m ready to face it,” Geoffrey told Domenick.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.