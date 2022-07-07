90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson wants to leave Las Vegas but wife Vanessa Guerra is hesitant

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are working to save their marriage. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance stars Colt Johnson and his wife Vanessa Guerra are working to get their marriage back on track. After multiple arguments about their future together, they two have decided their relationship is worth fighting for.

The couple is featured in the current season of 90 Day Diaries. They have shared the work they’ve already put into saving their marriage, which includes having their own place for the first time.

Colt also believes moving to a new state will help them strengthen their marriage. Although Vanessa is willing to follow her husband, she’s not as eager to leave Las Vegas as he is.

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson is ready to leave Las Vegas

A recent episode of 90 Day Diaries showed Colt and Vanessa talking about the possibility of leaving Las Vegas. Colt has lived in the city most of his life but feels that it’s time for a change.

As the couple entertained their friends, Colt revealed his plans to move, which were motivated by his desire to find a new job. After trying different career paths, he is ready to return to software development and hopes to land a new gig outside Las Vegas.

Although Colt is eager to relocate, Vanessa has some concerns. In addition to being worried about leaving behind her family and friends, she doesn’t seem to have much faith in Colt. She says he gets bored quickly and doesn’t always follow through on his plans, which can be a problem.

Vanessa also seems to struggle with trusting Colt still. This was an issue early in their relationship, and it appears they haven’t fully resolved things. Because of that, she admits that she sometimes treats Colt as a child and can be dismissive of his ideas.

While Vanessa is hesitant to get on board with moving entirely, she says Colt seems serious about leaving Las Vegas and creating a clean slate for the two of them. She is open to living in a new state and is ready to support her husband’s ventures.

Have Colt and Debbie resolved their issues?

The Tell All episode of 90 Day: The Single Life was emotional and explosive for Colt and his mother Debbie. The two got into a shouting match and said some harsh things to one another.

Debbie felt that Colt was trying to push her out of his life and felt he treated her badly. Colt, on the other hand, felt that Debbie was interfering in his life and was the cause of multiple issues in his marriage.

Since then, Colt and Vanessa have gotten their own place and no longer live with Debbie. It is the first time Colt has not lived with his mother. Debbie has been focused on her dating life and embracing living on her own.

It doesn’t seem like the two are ready to reconcile with one another just yet fully. They are giving each other space and learning to be less dependent on one another.

90 Day Diaries airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.