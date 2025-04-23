90 Day Fiance: Cleo undergoes unsuccessful feminization surgery: ‘I am not happy about my results’

Cleo took a significant step in her journey to fulfilling her gender transition.

However, she’s not satisfied with the outcome.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 alum is sharing her story with viewers this season on 90 Day Diaries.

Cleo appeared in Season 6, Episode 3, titled, Dear Diary, I’m Insecure.

As the Londoner explained, she scheduled a facial feminization surgery in Texas after researching her options.

Cleo hosted a party with her friends before her surgery, as she prepared to fly out to the US to go under the knife.

Cleo traveled to the US for facial feminization surgery

Cleo explained that her surgeon would shave her Adam’s apple to make it less “pointy” and “prominent,” and lower her forehead on the sides to minimize her hairline, which began to recede due to hair loss.

“If this goes well, I can see myself having more transition-related surgeries,” Cleo confessed. “Probably breast augmentation or potentially bottom surgery.”

Cleo told her friends she was ready to match her exterior to how she feels inside.

However, the surgery didn’t go as planned, and once she fully healed, she wasn’t pleased with the results.

Cleo says she ‘didn’t heal as expected’

Later in her episode, Cleo documented herself as she prepared to go under the knife.

Although the surgery went well with no complications, Cleo provided an update five months post-op, and admitted she didn’t like the results.

Cleo hid her new hairline in the self-shot video, wearing bangs and a bandana on her head.

“I am back in London, and it has been five months since my surgery,” Cleo announced.

“I am not happy about my results,” Cleo confessed. “And things didn’t heal as expected, and I’m gonna have to be thinking about my next steps.”

Cleo admitted it was a very hard time for her, but noted she’s “blessed with a really good support system.”

Although Cleo believes in finding the silver lining in everything in life, she wasn’t sure what that silver lining was following her surgery, but she was still trying to find it nonetheless.

Cleo referred to her 90 Day Diaries segment on social media as “very intense” and “such a vulnerable moment.”

Since having surgery on her hairline, Cleo has ditched her blonde locks for a shorter, darker ‘do.

She’s also been regularly sporting bangs or head coverings, which could indicate she’s still unhappy with the results.

Cleo may undergo more surgery to correct the results of her first procedure. Still, it’s not clear whether she’ll document any more of her transition in this season of 90 Day Diaries.

Cleo continues to raise money for a ‘complete and fulfilling transition’

But in the meantime, she is still asking her fans for monetary donations to help her medically transition.

Cleo launched a GoFundMe called Help Cleo Medically Transition, listing her financial goal amount at £35,000.

As of the publication of this article, Cleo has raised 37 percent of her goal, securing £13,082 in donations thus far.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.