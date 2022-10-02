90 Day Fiance: Chantel and Winter Everett stylish in shorts at Disney World

Chantel Everett enjoys a day at Disney World with her sister Winter Everett. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel and Winter Everett enjoyed some sister bonding time at the most magical place on earth over the weekend and they snapped lots of photos to capture the moment.

The Family Chantel stars were stylish and comfortable in shorts and T-shirts as they spent their time exploring Disney World.

The sisters have been working hard to rebuild their relationship and these days they seem closer than ever before. This wasn’t always the case as Winter had some issues to sort out with her big sister after years of pent-up anger.

Things came to a head in Season 2 of The Family Chantel during an explosive argument between them. Winter later admitted that for years she wanted to be like her glamorous sister and noted that constantly being compared to Chantel damaged her self-esteem.

However these days, Winter appears more confident after undergoing weight loss surgery and working on herself.

That has changed the dynamic between her and Chantel who needs the support of her little sister more than ever these days amid her messy divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

One thing that helped to take Chantel’s mind off her relationship was spending the day with her sister and soaking up all the magical moments.

Winter and Chantel Everett bond at Disney World

Chantel and Winter posted photos on social media as they explored Disney World over the weekend.

The pair were both casually dressed with Winter in denim shorts an army green t-shirt and a leopard print Minnie Mouse headband.

Meanwhile, Chantel wore a wide-brimmed hat to protect herself from the sun, along with army green cargo shorts and a white Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

The sisters posed for a photo while holding their Mickey-shaped pretzels with big smiles on their faces.

Winter and Chantel embraced their inner child as they donned similar crossbody cartoon bags with Chantel clad in a blue Lilo and Stitch style while Winter opted for a red Winnie the Pooh bag.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is trying to move on from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel is trying to process her newly single status after her nasty split from Pedro Jimeno played out in Season 4.

The Family Chantel star seems to find solace at the happiest place on earth as her recent visit marks the second time she’s been there in the past few weeks.

Back in August she also spent a day at Disney World with a friend and they enjoyed all the attractions during the day out.

The 31-year-old channeled her inner princess in an adorable green dress with a matching green Minnie Mouse headband.

Now, weeks later Chantel returned to the location for another fun-filled day with the added bonus of having her sister by her side.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.