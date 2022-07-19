90 Day Fiance: Caleb goes on a virtual date with a tattooed woman from overseas

Caleb Greenwood is back on the dating scene… sort of. Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Caleb Greenwood of 90 Day Diaries fame reveals that he’s back in the dating world.

Not only is Caleb swimming in the dating pool once again, but he’s wading alongside Sabina, a hot-pink-haired beauty from Curacao whom he hopes to soon meet in person.

In a sneak peek shared on Instagram, Caleb initially explains that he’s anticipating a virtual brunch with a date named Sabina.

Caleb notes that he’s excited about the date, but anxious as well. He clarifies that he’d like to propose the idea of meeting in person, but he isn’t sure how Sabina will feel about his request.

Caleb seems pleased as Sabina first appears on his laptop screen, with her long, bright pink locks and heavily tattooed face, neck, and chest.

Caleb then explains that he mentioned Sabina to his sister during a recent gym session. He discloses that he feels as though he’s experienced enough of his single life and explains his desire to investigate his “new visions of what life could be like with someone else.”

Caleb Greenwood is ready to meet his new love interest in person

Sabina, stroking her long tresses, responds, “Love and partnership is really profound when it’s right. I feel so personally myself with you.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Caleb then decides to approach the topic of finally meeting in person. He points out, “You can like someone, you can appreciate someone, but it’s hard to really fully know what that is when you’re so far away.”

Sabina agrees and explains, “When we first started talking it just felt so f**king, like, pure and real and just good energy.”

Caleb seems confused and replies, “Okay.”

Sabina continues, “I just live a really free life; so, it would be completely fine for you to just like step into that.”

Caleb, apparently still confused about Sabina’s feelings about meeting him face-to-face, then inquires with a chuckle, “So, that’s a yes?”

Caleb Greenwood smiles at Sabina during their virtual date. Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

Sabina confirms her enthusiasm for meeting in person and informs Caleb that he’s welcome to stay in her home. Caleb seems tickled by her response as he smiles from ear to ear.

90 Day Fiance’s Caleb Greenwood excited to explore a new relationship

Sabina describes her relationship with Caleb as the kind of relationship where she can’t stop thinking about him and says she is excited for him to travel to meet her.

Caleb tells Sabina that the last few months of communicating with her have been “amazing” and imagines that in person “it would only be better.”

Sabina notes that they’ll “hang out and see what happens,” conveying a lack of pressure when they finally meet.

As they conclude their virtual date, Sabina tells Caleb that “I’m excited to see you.”

After the date, Caleb notes that he’s excited to meet Sabina, but that he’s also worried based on his recent experience pursuing a long-distance relationship that “didn’t work out.”

Caleb’s likely referring to his relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova of Russia. Viewers first met Caleb and Alina on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

As Caleb noted, his relationship with Alina ultimately didn’t work out. However, fans won’t see any updates on Alina’s relationship status after her controversial exit from the show.

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.