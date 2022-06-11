90 Day Fiance: Bilal shares video of Shaeeda’s first weekend in the U.S.

Bilal shows fans Shaeeda’s reaction to being in the U.S. for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

The current season of 90 Day Fiance has fans talking with its diverse and larger-than-life personalities.

Bilal Hazziez has become one of the season’s most talked about cast members. His relationship with Shaeeda Sween has some fans concerned. He’s been accused of being controlling, rude and even a narcissist by some viewers.

Despite the criticism, Bilal and Shaeeda are sticking beside one another and claim to be more in love than ever.

Bilal gives fans a peek inside his relationship with Shaeeda

Just ahead of another explosive episode of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal shared a sweet video of himself spending time with Shaeeda.

The video shows the couple hanging out at the City Market in his hometown of Kansas City. The market serves as a top tourist spot as well as a local hangout for residents.

The two can be seen wearing matching shirts with hearts printed on the front. One heart has an American flag and the other has a Trinidadian flag to represent each of their home countries.

In his caption, Bilal wrote, “It’s a Throwback Thursday kinda day! A throwback to the lovely Shaeeda’s first weekend here in America! Weekend Vibes! A Trinidad and America Love Story. Positive Vibes Only!!”

Bilal turns the camera on Shaeeda where she is seen recording and taking selfies on her phone as the city’s skyline is visible behind her. He asks her how she is enjoying everything in the city so far, and she replies, “Everything is so good.”

The two got cozy in the video as Summertime Magic by Childish Gambino plays in the background.

Fans don’t like how Bilal treats Shaeeda

Since Bilal first appeared on the show, many fans have been quick to call him out on his behavior and the things they feel are red flags in his relationship. His prank on Shaeeda, where he lied about where he lived, rubbed some fans the wrong way. They also have not been impressed with the way he talks to her. Some viewers have even called him a narcissist who just wants to control Shaeeda.

The backlash against Bilal grows weekly, but Shaeeda believes the hate isn’t warranted. She’s spoken out about the attacks on Bilal, saying he is not controlling, and they have a loving relationship.

Shaeeda has said Bilal is not a narcissist and she wants viewers to stop attempting to defame his character. The two have made it clear that they are committed to their relationship and hope that fans of the show will eventually begin supporting them as more of their story is revealed.

