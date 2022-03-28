90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown says he wants to run for governor of California

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Big Ed Brown wants to be governor of California. Pic credit: Discovery+

Big Ed Brown has been making headlines since his television debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The photographer has become known for his seemingly impulsive choices, which often played out during his time on the show.

Now, the reality TV personality, who recently became engaged, is sharing his latest idea with fans, and it specifically involves residents of California.

Big Ed wants to be California’s governor

Big Ed has shared his latest career move with his fans in a series of recent Instagram posts. He wants to be the next governor of California.

In a post, he says he has decided to enter the political race as a write-in candidate for the 2023 election. He shares that his platform includes supporting small businesses in California and advocating for trade schools over traditional colleges and universities.

Ed continues his posts by asking fans and residents to support his candidacy and support him in the race.

In the first video posted, Ed can be seen drinking with a group of friends as he made his announcement, leading some fans to believe he was just trolling and making a joke. However, after Ed made multiple posts, many began questioning if the reality star was actually considering a political career.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ed has not responded to any comments made on his Instagram posts and continues to claim he will be on the ballot and hopes to serve the state of California.

Inside Big Ed’s time on 90 Day Fiance

Since his time on 90 Day Fiance, Ed has been accused of loving the attention he gets from the public, even if it is negative.

His relationship with Rose, which was documented in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, left many fans questioning why he was interested in pursuing a relationship with a younger woman outside of America. Following their separation, he was featured on The Single Life, where he attempted to find love again in another country.

Eventually, he began a relationship with Liz Woods, which received criticism from fans due to their age difference and the appearance that he was rushing into things with her. The two had multiple arguments play out on the show, even having the details of their breakup be discussed during a Tell All episode. In the end, the two decided to get back together and are now engaged.

Ed has been open about his family and friends’ disapproval of his relationship with Liz, saying they are not happy the couple is engaged. Ed’s daughter is not a fan of him being with someone so close to her age, while his mom simply does not think they are a good match.

Despite the opinions of their loved ones, Ed and Liz have stated they love one another and believe they are meant to be.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.