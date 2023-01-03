90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown puts fiancee Liz Woods out on the street

Liz Woods recalls being dumped by Big Ed Brown on the revealing 90 Day Fiance Tell All special. Pic credit: TLC

The first of four epic 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell Alls started with a revealing and confusing status from the infamous couple Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

The show’s first day of the Tell All special gave viewers a preshow update on the Season 7 cast members.

Big Ed admitted he was no longer living with Liz Woods and made her move out of his house. However, he revealed that they are still engaged.

Liz said that Big Ed dumped her and gave her five days to move out. In doing so, she ended up houseless for a month before she was able to find her own home.

She shockingly admitted to a friend that she was still seeing Big Ed despite the predicament. Liz also stated she lost count of how many times she had been rejected by her on-again-off-again fiance.

Liz said in a preshow confessional that she felt “stupid” getting back with Big Ed again after so many break-ups, but she felt their relationship was somehow stronger with the distance between them.

While taping the show, Big Ed said that he felt more secure in his relationship with Liz now that they lived apart as well, but Liz admitted she felt it was unfair to draw her in and then push her away repeatedly. The betrayal of trust was palpable between the couple and left other cast members confused as to why they were still engaged.

The couple couldn’t agree on whether or not Liz was kicked out of Big Ed’s house. Big Ed denied kicking Liz out, although Liz told the cast that Big Ed and a friend of his packed her belongings in garbage bags, and she was forced to couch surf for a month before getting her own place to live. The tumultuous couple couldn’t seem to agree on any aspect of their relationship.

“I am on my very, very last straw,” Liz said, noting she wouldn’t move in with her fiance until they found a new place together.

Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown’s relationship is plagued by jealousy issues

Big Ed Brown said he’s only a socialite and has a flirty personality, which makes Liz Woods inadvertently jealous. Liz disagreed with Big Ed’s proclaimed innocence by saying that he not only purposely flirts with other women, but he’s also still active on dating websites.

Liz told the Season 7 Tell All cast that Big Ed accuses her of cheating on him constantly. At the beginning of the season, the couple had a public fight at their engagement party after Big Ed accused Liz of being in an intimate relationship with her female friend.

Liz not only denied the accusation, but she also denied having a same-sex attraction to women.

The Tell All host Shaun Robinson asked Big Ed if he was talking to other women, and he couldn’t seem to remember if he messaged other women or not. Liz then revealed she and her mother had caught him actively prowling a dating website for Asian singles, and while Big Ed didn’t deny the accusation, he was angry to have been spied on.

Big Ed Brown’s ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega makes a surprise appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All

In a shocking twist, Shaun Robinson asked Big Ed if he had recently been in contact with his former flame Rosemarie Vega. Big Ed seemed to freeze up before saying he didn’t think so, but couldn’t remember.

Liz said, “It’s a yes or no question.” The host then revealed Rose was present via satellite from the Philippines.

Rose and Ed were a standout couple on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where their three-decades-long age gap immediately had fans questioning the nature of their relationship.

Rose ultimately left Ed when she found out he had lied about having a vasectomy and wanting children.

Unlike the last Tell All Rose attended, the couple ended the show on a polite note. Liz asked Rose if Big Ed had contacted her in the previous couple of months when they were supposed to be working on their relationship, and after an awkward pause, Rose replied with a “Yes.”

Catch a recap of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 drama below:

Next week is part two of the Tell All and the possible conclusion of the couple’s entire relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.