90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun responds to comment about his wonky eye, calls it ‘unique’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun is learning firsthand about the highs and lows of being on reality TV, and getting comments about his appearance is par for the course.

Viewers took note that one of Ben’s eyes looks quite different from the other and he recently talked about the “wonky” eye and said he’s not ashamed of it.

However, Ben has gotten tired of seeing the comments about his “unique” feature, so he took to social media to respond.

Ben Rathbun says his wonky eye makes him unique

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently responded to a question by an Instagram user who asked him about his eye.

“What’s wrong with your [drooping] eyelid? asked the commenter. “Can’t you get it fixed?”

Ben responded with a photo of himself and an arrow pointed at his “good eye” and wrote, “The other one I love too much to change. It’s our differences that make us unique.”

However, it appears Ben continued to get asked about his eye so he tackled the issue head one in an Instagram post.

“With everything that is going on in my life, and everything that I’m going through, the MOST important thing to people right now is my wonky eye,” wrote Ben. “And yes sometimes I try to hide it in a shadow, and when I’ve done some modeling I’ve noticed photographers hide it too. But I’ve never cared. I actually like it.”

He added, “Normally, if someone has some weird thing about them that they’re born with, or they can’t help, it’s off-limits — but not wonky eyes I guess. So fine – I’ll address it.”

Ben Rathbun says problems with his eye started 10 years ago

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star did address it in another Instagram post and revealed “about 10 years ago I started noticing a difference in my blink. One eyelid blinked slower than the other, and I started noticing a size difference as well.”

Ben went on to explain that his wonky eye is not due to a “seizure, coma, stroke, or eye disease.”

“Maybe I should get it checked out. Maybe one day, but I like my wonky eye. So no plastic surgery,” added the TLC star, who then noted that after his previous post, he got some positive feedback.

“My last post completely passed the vibe check. Your support for something as silly as my eyes gives me hope in humanity again” shared Ben.

“It’s been a rough couple [of] months, not gonna lie. So take all that positive energy and that beautiful grace you just showed me and pour it out on someone truly deserving.”

