90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ximena confirms she went under the knife on social media

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales showed off the results of her recent breast augmentation.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers met Ximena, a native of Colombia, and her American love interest, Mike Berk.

The two seemed an unlikely couple between their language barrier, Ximena’s history with hitmen and loan sharks, Mike’s farting and hygiene issues, and the fact that Ximena waited until Mike arrived in Colombia for the first time to tell him she couldn’t have any more kids.

On Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days, Ximena suggested Mike pay for her boob job before he shelled out the cash for a wedding dress. Mike felt Ximena didn’t need the surgery and was hesitant to pay for such an expensive, elective surgery.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Ximena Morales confirms breast augmentation

Now, Ximena has confirmed that she went through with the surgery by sharing a video on social media.

Taking to her TikTok, Ximena shared a video that showed several still shots of herself posing with the Spanish caption, “Antes de mi siruguia,” which translates to “Before my surgery.”

The first few poses showed Ximena pre-surgery and the third screenshot revealed the results of her surgical enhancement.

Since sharing her TikTok video, Ximena has also taken to Instagram where she’s been showcasing her new implants in tiny, revealing tops.

It’s unclear whether Mike paid for Ximena’s surgery. When Mike took Ximena wedding dress shopping, she made it clear that she wanted the cash for her boob job before he left to return to America.

Are Ximena Morales and Mike Berk still together?

Due to contracts with TLC, neither Mike nor Ximena can verify whether they’re still a couple, but most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think the couple has called it quits.

Judging from Ximena’s social media posts, it appears that they’re no longer together. Ximena has stopped sharing pics of Mike on Instagram and she hasn’t been spotted sporting her engagement ring. Mike has shared some throwback pics of himself and Ximena, but no recent photos of them together.

Ximena stirred the pot when she shared, then quickly deleted, a video on TikTok, showing a new mystery man. However, Ximena denounced any rumors that she moved on with a new love interest.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in Spanish, Ximena claimed her account was hacked. Her post translated to, “They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks. Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will have to wait and see if Mike and Ximena worked through their issues and who paid for Ximena’s new bosom.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.