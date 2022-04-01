90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All teases lots of drama between the couples

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers are getting a double dose of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on Sunday night, first with the finale episode and then with the Tell All.

We have a sneak peek of what’s to come after the finale airs. In true Tell All fashion there will be lots of drama between the couples. It’s been an interesting season so far with tons of ups and downs, breakups, and makeups, and we’ll see how it all ends in a matter of hours.

However, nothing is more anticipated than the Tell All since it gives viewers an inside look into what happened between the couples after the cameras stopped filming.

Kim Menzies walks off the stage during Tell All appearance

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All promises some intense moments and here’s what we know so far.

There’s trouble in paradise for Kim Menzies and Sojaboy. After a rocky start to their initial meetup, things started to progress between Kim and the Nigerian rapper.

As a matter of fact, Sojaboy even organized a romantic dinner on the beach for the 50-year-old after she threatened to head back to the U.S unless he did a grand gesture.

However, it seems they took one step forward and two steps back as Sojaboy refused to kiss Kim goodbye when he accompanied her to the airport on their last day together.

It’s unclear if that’s the moment that led to Kim walking off the stage in the Tell All sneak peek.

In the clip, Kim remarked “You lied” seemingly to Sojaboy who then told her to “hold on.” However, it was too much for Kim who then walked off the stage and said “I need a minute!”

Her anger and frustration in the scene might also have something to do with Sojaboy’s ex-girlfriend Zara.

In a clip for the upcoming episode, the Nigerian native called Zara the moment Kim returned to San Diego and we’ll see how that plays out when the full episode airs.

Is there more trouble for Gino and Jasmine?

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All also showed a tense moment between Mike Berk and his friend Nelcy.

In the clip, an angry Mike remarked “Nelcy, shut up!”

Additionally, there’s trouble in paradise for newly engaged couple Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.

From the clip, it appears Jasmine found out something else about Gino and warned him at the Tell All that “the truth” always comes out.

“Confess right now,” said Jasmine as the camera panned to a dumbfounded Gino.

Jasmine then removed her engagement ring and remarked, “I need to take this f**king ring off right now.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.