90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All Spoilers: Usman claims he has no feelings for Zara

Usman claims he has no feelings for Zara despite his recent conversation with her. Pic credit: TLC

Usman Umar is sitting in the hot seat on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

Usman Umar had recently been filmed talking to his ex-girlfriend Zara.

In the tell-all part 1, Kimberly came to know about this.

Usman has claimed that he does not have any feelings for his ex.

Usman claims he no longer has feelings for Zara

After Kimberly became aware of Usman’s call to Zara, Kimberly walked off of the set to get a breather and then came back on set, and that is when Usman fully started to try and defend himself.

However, the way that Usman was explaining things did not make the situation any better.

Usman continued to say that he does not have any feelings for Zara and that if he wanted to cheat with someone, he easily could do it.

Usman kept reiterating that if he wanted to do something and if he wanted to go out and be a cheater, he could.

Usman’s comments toward Kimberly did not make the situation any better.

In fact, it made the situation much worse, to where some of the other cast members had to speak up.

Cast members chime in on the situation

Mike Berk shares his two cents on the situation, and he lets Usman know that what he did was not right.

Mike also said that the conversation between Usman and Zara was a little “too flirty” for Usman to continue to say that he does not have “any” feelings for Zara.

Jasmine also chimed in and commented that the men should stop communicating with their exes, especially while in new relationships.

Kimberly’s son Jamal also chimed in on the discussion, and he was inquiring about why Usman was becoming so defensive over the topic.

Jamal thought that if Usman had nothing to hide, he wouldn’t be so defensive.

However, because Usman did get so defensive with his explanations, Jamal did think that something had to have been going on between the two.

Kimberly, however, just continued to go with the flow of the conversation and did not discuss the issue with Usman while they were still on set.

Kimberly continued to say that she and Usman would discuss the topic later.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c