90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All Spoiler: Ella receives backlash from cast members over her cheating scandal

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ella Johnson received major backlash from her fellow castmates on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

Ella received the criticism over her previous cheating scandals while still in a relationship with Johnny.

Cast members gang up on Ella Johnson

During the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, cast members ganged up on Ella over her cheating scandal.

Ella Johnson was in a relationship with Johnny Chao, however, due to his lack of availability to come and visit Ella in the United States, Ella took it upon herself to cheat on Johnny.

Ella explained that her love language is touch and that two years is a “really” long time for her to wait to be intimate.

After Ella had stated that, many cast members started to gang up on her and share their own opinions on the situation.

Memphis spoke up and commented to Ella that if she knew that touch was her love language, and she was that vulnerable, then why would she be in a long-distance relationship?

Memphis also alluded to the fact that Ella should have tried a little bit harder when it came to the intimacy department.

As Memphis also was in a long-distance relationship with Hamza and was not able to see him consistently, Memphis let Ella know that she should have made time for more virtual “sexy time” with Johnny, however, she did not.

Kimberly Menzies also weighed in. Despite her situation with Usman, she weighed in to tell Ella that if she was in a long-distance relationship, she should not be cheating.

Kimberly also went on to say that she no longer has respect for Ella.

Kimberly thought that the main component of a good relationship is trust, and because Ella broke that trust with Johnny, she is not able to respect her and her actions.

Ella gets defensive over her infidelities

Ella owned up to her past mistakes, however, she did become very defensive after the cast members spoke their piece about her situation.

Ella went on to say that the reasoning for her cheating on Johnny was that she did not think he was going to come to the United States, and so she felt as though the relationship was over.

Johnny is not okay with an open relationship

While Ella was still getting backlash from her castmates, Memphis asked Ella if she had let Johnny know the stipulations of their relationship.

Ella did say that she let him know that if he did not come, she was going to see other people.

Johnny chimed in, however, saying that he was not okay with that because of his culture. He was not open to having an open relationship. Johnny went on to explain his feelings and that it wasn’t about if Ella had been honest with him or if she had lied, it was more that he didn’t want to feel hurt.

He thought that Ella should have been trustworthy, but remained hopeful for the relationship.

