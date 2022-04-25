90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith stuns in yellow dress with message about ‘vindication’

Memphis smith displays gratitude for all of the beautiful things in her life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days star, Memphis Smith has recently taken to her Instagram to share a little insight about her life.

The star posted a stunning photo in a yellow dress on her Instagram with a very inspirational message.

Memphis tells fans that Vindication is sweet

After all the drama between Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii, there have been many rumors brewing around about Memphis and her youngest child.

Some fans believe that Hamza can not possibly be the father, and Memphis has been trying to set the record straight since the rumors began.

Memphis took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her in a beautiful yellow dress and said, “Vindication is Sweet! But what happens after is even sweeter!”

“Taking the time to sit back and reflect on ALL of the Beautiful things in my life! God, My children, My family & My supporters! One thing I can say is that God is always on time! Denzel Washington said something that I find to be so true.”

Memphis further shared a quote by Denzel Washington that she found to be inspirational, saying, “When the Devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, “Oh, no, leave him alone. He’s my favorite.”

“Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right.”

Memphis ended her caption by saying, “That was a quote that came through last night while scrolling, and it only filled me with more HOPE!! ( clapping emoji, one hundred emoji, praise hands emoji).”

Memphis received an outpouring of support from fans

Fans genuinely supportive of Memphis understood her post and left nothing but kind words.

One fan commented, “Very true! You look so beautiful. You are a strong woman. (strong arm emoji, strong arm emoji) Keep it up!”

Another fan commented, “(Praise hand emoji, praise hand emoji, praise hand emoji) Better let them know sis!! Amen to that! (praying hands emoji, strong arm emoji, heart emoji).”

Fans connected with Memphis’s caption, but some fans also made kind remarks regarding Memphis’s attire.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda also left a comment under Memphis’s picture, leaving the remark, “Why are you so gorgeous (heart eyes emoji?”

Memphis seems to be enjoying life as much as she can and taking life one step at a time while also being grateful.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days is currently on hiatus