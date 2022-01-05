90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda denies getting a nose job, says she’s biracial

Jasmine denied having work done to her nose and instead attributed the way it looks to her biracial heritage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans have learned that Jasmine Pineda is no stranger to plastic surgery or other beautification techniques, but she did set the record straight about her nose in a recent post.

Jasmine does her best to use her social media to address internet rumors, curiosity about her and Gino within the realm of her NDA with TLC, and share her process for keeping up her appearances. So she decided to bring up the idea that she has had a nose job in her Instagram stories.

She denies ever having work done on her nose and instead attributes the way it looks to her biracial heritage.

Jasmine Pineda denied assertions that she had a nose job and talked about being biracial

34-year-old Panamanian native Jasmine appears to have gotten a lot of questions about her nose and confronted speculation that she has had cosmetic work done to it.

She opposed the idea that she has had surgery on it in her Instagram stories and drew attention to her multi-racial roots as the reason why her nose looks the way it does.

Jasmine shared a picture of her face with her long nail pointing down towards her nose.

She accompanied the image with the caption, “I didn’t have a surgery in my (nose emoji). I’m biracial so it’s a combo of Spanish and African descendants.”

Jasmine clarified that her nose comes from her heritage, not plastic surgery. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo has paid for some of Jasmine Pineda’s beauty enhancements

During the first episode of Before the 90 Days when viewers met Gino, he was not shy about talking about the ways he’s supported Jasmine which has included financial contributions towards her beautification.

Gino claims to have paid for Jasmine’s lips, eyebrows, skin treatments, and teeth. In a recent post by Jasmine that highlighted throwback moments from her relationship with Gino, Jasmine had braces, which Gino paid for.

Jasmine said that she had her breasts enlarged long before she met Gino and that she attributes a lot of her physical beauty to her diet and exercise regimen.

An old photo of Jasmine found recently reveals the stark difference in what she used to look like versus what 90 Day viewers know her to look like now.

