90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda claps back at ‘hateful comments’ about her appearance

Jasmine claps back at comments about her appearance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has been fielding backlash since the new season premiered but comments about her appearance is where she draws the line. Jasmine made that known in her latest social media post with a clap back of her own.

The Panamanian native has quickly become one of the most talked-about cast members on Season 5 due to her relationship with boyfriend Gino Palazzolo. The blossoming romance has left people scratching their heads as the pair seems oddly matched with very little in common.

However, it’s Jasmine’s jealousy that has become a major topic of conversation among viewers and has caused quite a bit of backlash. The reality TV newbie is now learning about the downside of being on TV and while she’s getting used to harsh criticism she will not tolerate any comments about her appearance.

Jasmine claps back at comments about her appearance

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently spoke out in a message posted to her Instagram Story about the comments she has been receiving. Jasmine made it known that those types of messages are unacceptable.

However, she made light of the situation by threatening to send her OnlyFans page to the husbands of the women making the nasty comments.

“To all those women making the most hateful comments about my physical appearance: b**ch I’ll give your boyfriend/husband a free subscription to my OnlyFans,” wrote Jasmine. “Stop teasing me.”

Pic credit:@jasminepanama/Instagram

While she might be making fun of the situation she’s not joking about having an OnlyFans account. Following the premiere of Season 5, The TLC newbie quickly joined the adult platform.

It’s no secret that some of the 90 Day Fiance stars have been raking in the cash on OnlyFans and Jasmine is trying to cash in on her newfound fame.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine already has an OnlyFans account

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days joined the adult platform a few weeks ago and charges $14.99 per month. She also has subscription bundles available at discounted rates.

It’s not clear what type of content Jasmine shares with her subscribers but she does have a sexy lingerie photo on the main page. While she already posts sexy content on Instagram, we’re wondering how boyfriend Gino feels about this new venture.

In her OnlyFans description, Jasmine promises to show subscribers her “sexy and wild side” but that doesn’t say much about whether her content is PG or X-rated.

After joining the site in December, Jasmine has posted over 30 photos and over 20 videos and has racked up 620 likes so far.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.