90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda admits she has ‘layers of insecurities’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has been fielding criticism since she first made her debut on the show. And she continues to get backlash for her behavior following each episode.

Jasmine’s jealousy is one of the most glaring issues in her relationship with boyfriend Gino Palazzolo but the newbie has admitted that it all stems from insecurity.

Jasmine has already shared some details about her past and revealed that she has dealt with abuse and infidelity which has shaped her current behavior. She shared the information on social media some time ago after getting called out for her unreasonable demands from Gino–one being that he has to tell her his whereabouts every time he leaves his house.

That’s a requirement for when Jasmine and Gino were miles away from each other and now he’s in her home country of Panama. But while Gino thought his girlfriend’s jealous ways would subside once they were together, he quickly found out that nothing has changed.

However, while viewers have a lot to say about Jasmine’s actions she wants the world to know that it’s her insecurities that continue to bring out the worst in her.

Jasmine Pineda says she has ‘layers and layers of insecurities’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a message on her Instagram Story after the latest episode aired and opened up about her insecurities while throwing a bit of shade.

The 34-year-old made it known that she doesn’t need viewers telling her that she’s insecure because she already knows it.

“I’m like a sweet [lollipop emoji] in the inside but I know I have layers and layers of insecurities and fear,” wrote Jasmine. “I know that, so stop playing the psychologist with me.”

She also added, “I’m working on all the trauma and pain imposed [on] me as a little girl and then once again as an adult.”

Jasmine Pineda has shared some of her past trauma

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has not opened up about her childhood trauma but she did reveal some of the things that happened to her as an adult.

A few weeks ago Jasmine posted a now-deleted message on Instagram and revealed that she was abused in a past relationship and things got so bad she didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“There I was years ago abused, cheated, mistreated…trying to fake a smile and pretending to be happy. Weighing just 100 pounds and wanting just to stop living,” confessed Jasmine.

The TLC star said she shared that information about her past so that people might understand why she behaves the way she does in her relationship with Gino.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.